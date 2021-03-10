Centrifugal Pump Market Worth $48.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Centrifugal Pump Market by Type (Overhung Impeller, Vertically Suspended, Between Bearing), Operation Type (Electric, Hydraulic, Air Driven), Stage (Single Stage, Multistage), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Region- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to reach a size of USD 48.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, from an estimated USD 36.6 billion in 2021. High demand for centrifugal pumps in the agricultural sector and increasing investments in the construction industry attributing to rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the centrifugal pumps market. Likewise, the up-gradation of aging and construction of new water & wastewater treatment facilities and adoption of solar-powered centrifugal pumps are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the submersible pumps market during the forecast period.

By Stage, the single stage Centrifugal Pump Market is expected to be the largest Centrifugal Pump Market, in 2020.

The single stage pump segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Centrifugal Pump Market, by stage, in 2026. These pumps are widely used in the industrial sector as they can handle large flow volumes of fluids. Increased investments in infrastructure and solar power plants and the growing household sector in developing countries are the key drivers of the single stage Centrifugal Pump Market

By Type, the electrical segment is expected to dominate the Centrifugal Pump Market, during the forecast period.

The electrical centrifugal pump segment held the largest market size as these pumps can handle both solids & liquids and are used across numerous sectors to boost production. Electrical centrifugal pumps are used in different sectors, such as industrial, agricultural, and domestic. For instance, in the oil & gas industry, electrical centrifugal pumps are used to increase the flow of fluids from wells when a reservoir does not have enough energy to produce at economical rates naturally and boost production to improve financial performance. The growth of this segment is due to its increasing demand attributed to high reliability and efficiency, and as it never has to be primed as it is already submerged in the fluid.