 

Centrifugal Pump Market Worth $48.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 12:30  |  42   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Centrifugal Pump Market by Type (Overhung Impeller, Vertically Suspended, Between Bearing), Operation Type (Electric, Hydraulic, Air Driven), Stage (Single Stage, Multistage), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Region- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to reach a size of USD 48.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, from an estimated USD 36.6 billion in 2021. High demand for centrifugal pumps in the agricultural sector and increasing investments in the construction industry attributing to rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the centrifugal pumps market.  Likewise, the up-gradation of aging and construction of new water & wastewater treatment facilities and adoption of solar-powered centrifugal pumps are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the submersible pumps market during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17494785

By Stage, the single stage Centrifugal Pump Market is expected to be the largest Centrifugal Pump Market, in 2020.

The single stage pump segment is expected to be the largest segment of the Centrifugal Pump Market, by stage, in 2026. These pumps are widely used in the industrial sector as they can handle large flow volumes of fluids. Increased investments in infrastructure and solar power plants and the growing household sector in developing countries are the key drivers of the single stage Centrifugal Pump Market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Centrifugal Pump Market"

305 – Tables
63 – Figures  
302 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/centrifugal-pump-market-17494785.html 

By Type, the electrical segment is expected to dominate the Centrifugal Pump Market, during the forecast period.

The electrical centrifugal pump segment held the largest market size as these pumps can handle both solids & liquids and are used across numerous sectors to boost production. Electrical centrifugal pumps are used in different sectors, such as industrial, agricultural, and domestic. For instance, in the oil & gas industry, electrical centrifugal pumps are used to increase the flow of fluids from wells when a reservoir does not have enough energy to produce at economical rates naturally and boost production to improve financial performance. The growth of this segment is due to its increasing demand attributed to high reliability and efficiency, and as it never has to be primed as it is already submerged in the fluid.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centrifugal Pump Market Worth $48.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Centrifugal Pump Market by Type (Overhung Impeller, Vertically Suspended, Between Bearing), Operation Type (Electric, Hydraulic, Air Driven), Stage (Single Stage, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention
Songtradr Acquires Award-winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Medical expert warns thousands could die from HPV programming interrupted by Covid-19
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area