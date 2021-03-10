 

DGAP-News SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.03.2021, 12:42  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer

10.03.2021 / 12:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer

Garching, March 10, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec today announced that Dr. Götz Bendele will take over the position as Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE on May 1, 2021.

At the same time, SUSS MicroTec announces that Dr. Thomas Rohe was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, starting on June 1, 2021.

The current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Franz Richter is leaving the company for reasons of age and will step down from office on April 30, 2021.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Richter for his many years of contributions to the development of SUSS MicroTec, "said Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE. "Thanks to his foresight, the company is on an impressive growth path. His name is inextricably linked with SÜSS MicroTec. "

In 1990, Dr. Richter joined the company and, at the will of the founding family, took over management in 1998. One year later, he successfully went public with SÜSS MicroTec on the stock exchange. In total, he devoted almost 20 years of his professional life to the company's success, 11 years of which as CEO alone.

"With Dr. Bendele, we have won a manager who, thanks to his extensive market experience, his analytical sharpness and his implementation strength, will set new impulses. " said Dr. Dean on the upcoming change in the management board. "Due to his international experience and deep knowledge in the areas of sales, innovation and product development in the semiconductor industry as well as in plant engineering, Dr. Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE in the long term. "

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: *** Süss Microtec AG ***
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Personnel SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer 10.03.2021 / 12:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon erhält 42,9 Mio. Euro Fördermittel unter IPCEI für ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt fünf Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Absichtserklärung mit Gerdau S.A. zur Öffnung amerikanischer Märkte für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE ernennt Dr. Götz Bendele zum Vorsitzenden des Vorstands und Dr. Thomas Rohe zum Vorstand für das operative Geschäft (deutsch)
12:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE ernennt Dr. Götz Bendele zum Vorsitzenden des Vorstands und Dr. Thomas Rohe zum Vorstand für das operative Geschäft
11:56 Uhr
LPKF-Chef Bendele wird neuer Chef von Süss Microtec
11:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Herr Dr. Götz Bendele mit Wirkung zum 1. Mai 2021 als neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt (deutsch)
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Herr Dr. Götz Bendele mit Wirkung zum 1. Mai 2021 als neuer Vorsitzender des Vorstands bestellt
11:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Changes in the Management Board: Dr. Götz Bendele appointed as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1, 2021
06.03.21
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Noch eine Veränderung im SDax - SGL Carbon rückt auch auf
06.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Noch eine Veränderung im SDax - SGL Carbon rückt auch noch auf
04.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Platztausch im Dax kein Kursbeweger - Siemens Energy im Minus
02.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Nebenwerte-Index SDax wird aufgemischt - Acht Wechsel erwartet

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
3.075
*** Süss Microtec AG ***