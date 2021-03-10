SUSS MicroTec SE appoints Dr. Götz Bendele as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Thomas Rohe as Chief Operating Officer Garching, March 10, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec today announced that Dr. Götz Bendele will take over the position as Chief Executive Officer of SUSS MicroTec SE on May 1, 2021.

At the same time, SUSS MicroTec announces that Dr. Thomas Rohe was appointed as Chief Operating Officer, starting on June 1, 2021.

The current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Franz Richter is leaving the company for reasons of age and will step down from office on April 30, 2021.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Richter for his many years of contributions to the development of SUSS MicroTec, "said Dr. David Dean, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec SE. "Thanks to his foresight, the company is on an impressive growth path. His name is inextricably linked with SÜSS MicroTec. "

In 1990, Dr. Richter joined the company and, at the will of the founding family, took over management in 1998. One year later, he successfully went public with SÜSS MicroTec on the stock exchange. In total, he devoted almost 20 years of his professional life to the company's success, 11 years of which as CEO alone.

"With Dr. Bendele, we have won a manager who, thanks to his extensive market experience, his analytical sharpness and his implementation strength, will set new impulses. " said Dr. Dean on the upcoming change in the management board. "Due to his international experience and deep knowledge in the areas of sales, innovation and product development in the semiconductor industry as well as in plant engineering, Dr. Bendele is the ideal person to successfully implement the growth strategy of SUSS MicroTec SE in the long term. "