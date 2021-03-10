ChromaDex Announces Retail Distribution of Tru Niagen in Walmart Stores Across the United States

“We believe Tru Niagen is one of the most important new dietary supplements to emerge in many years,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We are grateful to Walmart in assisting in our quest to help as many people as possible to Age Better.”

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its flagship consumer product and industry-leading NAD + booster Tru Niagen will be available in 3,000 Walmart retail stores across the United States beginning June 2021. ChromaDex will introduce Tru Niagen in two packaging options for Walmart customers, which will have distinct serving sizes and price points. In addition to in-store availability, these two options will be available online with same-day delivery and in-store pickup options for select locations.

Tru Niagen helps users Age Better by safely and effectively increasing NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) supporting the trillions of cells in the body. NAD+ levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including stress on the immune system, alcohol consumption, over-exercising, and lack of healthy sleep cycles. Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside) increases NAD+ levels safely and efficaciously, as demonstrated in nine published human trials. Niagen has received regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia. Scientifically superior to competing NAD+ precursors such as NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), Niagen is supported by a vast amount of safety and efficacy data in humans.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

