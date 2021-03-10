 

ChromaDex Announces Retail Distribution of Tru Niagen in Walmart Stores Across the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 12:34  |  29   |   |   

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its flagship consumer product and industry-leading NAD+ booster Tru Niagen will be available in 3,000 Walmart retail stores across the United States beginning June 2021. ChromaDex will introduce Tru Niagen in two packaging options for Walmart customers, which will have distinct serving sizes and price points. In addition to in-store availability, these two options will be available online with same-day delivery and in-store pickup options for select locations.

“We believe Tru Niagen is one of the most important new dietary supplements to emerge in many years,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We are grateful to Walmart in assisting in our quest to help as many people as possible to Age Better.”

Tru Niagen helps users Age Better by safely and effectively increasing NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) supporting the trillions of cells in the body. NAD+ levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including stress on the immune system, alcohol consumption, over-exercising, and lack of healthy sleep cycles. Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside) increases NAD+ levels safely and efficaciously, as demonstrated in nine published human trials. Niagen has received regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia. Scientifically superior to competing NAD+ precursors such as NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), Niagen is supported by a vast amount of safety and efficacy data in humans.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ChromaDex Announces Retail Distribution of Tru Niagen in Walmart Stores Across the United States ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its flagship consumer product and industry-leading NAD+ booster Tru Niagen will be available in 3,000 Walmart retail stores across the United States beginning June 2021. ChromaDex will introduce Tru …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
ChromaDex to Present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
08.03.21
ChromaDex Appoints Preventative Medicine Specialist Dr. David L. Katz to its Scientific Advisory Board
24.02.21
New Phase 3 Clinical Study Finds Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Accelerates Recovery in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients
22.02.21
ChromaDex Announces $25 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
19.02.21
ChromaDex to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021