Itron Prices $400 Million Zero Coupon Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the “Company”), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced the pricing of its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including the first day the Notes are issued, an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The offering is expected to settle on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also announced by separate press release that it had priced the previously announced registered public offering of 3.9 million shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $90.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters of that offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.6 million shares of common stock of the Company. The offering of shares is expected to close on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the closing of the offering of common stock (or vice versa).

The Notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the Notes will not accrete. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The conversion rate will initially be 7.9365 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. This represents an initial conversion price of $126.00 per share, representing a conversion premium of 40% over the public offering price in the Company’s concurrent common stock offering. The Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders prior to December 15, 2025 only during certain periods upon the occurrence of certain events and will be convertible thereafter at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of Notes to be converted and pay and/or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of common stock or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being converted.