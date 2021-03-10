Ault Global Holdings Announces that Its Gresham Worldwide Defense Business Has Been Awarded a $3.0 Million Purchase Order From a Defense and Aerospace Customer

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced that its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“ Gresham Worldwide ”), has received a $3.0 million purchase order from a leading defense and aerospace customer of its wholly owned subsidiary, Enertec Systems 2001, Ltd. (“ Enertec ”).

Enertec, based in Israel, is a leading defense and aerospace designer and manufacturer of advanced multi-purpose electronic systems, including customized computer-based automated test equipment and turnkey solutions designed to perform in harsh environments and battlefield conditions.

Enertec has developed a unique generic automated testing system to meet complex challenges in validating capabilities and readiness of defense and attack platforms. The test system can test and perform diagnostics on all sophisticated computers that support a wide range of military and aerospace systems. Enertec has been in business for more than 30 years and Enertec’s CEO, Zvi Avni, has over 35 years of experience developing advanced testing systems. After receiving a $2.9 million order in 2019 and a $2.0 million order in 2020 related to the development and delivery of this unique and complex testing system, Enertec recently received a $3.0 million follow-up order to supply the testing system. Enertec’s management believes the new $3.0 million order will be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months and that this customer has the potential to order over $10 million of Enertec solutions per year.

Enertec’s CEO, Zvi Avni said, “Our recent performance related to development and delivery of this advanced military testing system has resulted in an additional $3.0 million order and further solidifies Enertec’s position as a leading provider of complex testing solutions for the defense and aerospace industry, both in Israel and around the world.”

“We are very pleased with Enertec’s progress, which contributes significantly to the prospects for Gresham Worldwide,” said Jonathan Read, Gresham Worldwide’s CEO. “This recent order demonstrates that demand for Gresham’s technology offerings remains strong. We look forward to expanding the relationship with this global defense contractor in what we expect to be a long-life cycle platform program. We remain optimistic that Gresham can achieve our goals for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.”