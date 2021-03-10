GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
GE (NYSE:GE) today announced its detailed 2021 outlook.
GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “Our team has built a strong foundation to drive improvements throughout GE. Scaling lean and shifting decision-making closer to our customers are helping us execute better and transform our culture—so that these improvements are both continuous and lasting.”
Culp continued, “We are on a positive trajectory in 2021 as momentum builds across our businesses and we transform to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company. I remain confident we will deliver value for GE’s shareholders, employees, customers, and communities for the long term. We are excited to shift more toward offense, investing in breakthrough technologies to serve the needs of our customers and the world—for more sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy; more integrated and personalized healthcare; and smarter and more efficient flight.”
GE shared the following total company outlook for full-year 2021:
- GE Industrial revenues* to grow organically in the low-single-digit range.
- Adjusted GE Industrial profit margin* to expand organically by 250-plus basis points.
- Adjusted earnings per share* of $0.15 to $0.25.
- GE Industrial free cash flow* of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.1
GE's 2021 outlook reflects a reduction in cash and profit from businesses that were disposed in 2020 (primarily BioPharma) as well as the continued reduction of Baker Hughes shareholder dividends in line with the orderly sale of GE's remaining stake. This outlook assumes Aviation organic revenue* is up year-over-year, which depends on the Commercial Aviation market recovery accelerating in the second half of 2021 as well as the timing of aircraft deliveries. GE also expects to improve operational performance in Power and Renewable Energy, with continued strength in Healthcare and better Capital earnings compared to 2020.
GE expects to achieve a net debt*/EBITDA* ratio of less than 2.5x over the next few years.
Business Outlooks
GE also announced the following outlook by business for full-year 2021:
|
|
GE Industrial
|
Power
|
Renewable Energy
|
Aviation
|
Healthcare
|
Organic Revenue*
|
Low -single-digit growth
|
