GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook

GE (NYSE:GE) today announced its detailed 2021 outlook.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “Our team has built a strong foundation to drive improvements throughout GE. Scaling lean and shifting decision-making closer to our customers are helping us execute better and transform our culture—so that these improvements are both continuous and lasting.”

Culp continued, “We are on a positive trajectory in 2021 as momentum builds across our businesses and we transform to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company. I remain confident we will deliver value for GE’s shareholders, employees, customers, and communities for the long term. We are excited to shift more toward offense, investing in breakthrough technologies to serve the needs of our customers and the world—for more sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy; more integrated and personalized healthcare; and smarter and more efficient flight.”