 

GE Announces Combination of GECAS and AerCap

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 12:30  |  94   |   |   

GE (NYSE:GE) announced today an agreement to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business (“GECAS”) with AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”).

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “Today marks GE’s transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company. Coupled with our continuing efforts to strengthen GE's performance, operations, and culture, this deal brings GE closer to our future—delivering value for the long term and leading the energy transition, precision health, and the future of flight.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu General Electric!
Short
Basispreis 15,98€
Hebel 6,33
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 11,71€
Hebel 5,59
Ask 2,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Culp continued, “AerCap is the right partner for our exceptional GECAS team. Bringing these complementary franchises together will deliver strategic and financial value for both companies and their stakeholders. We’re creating an industry-leading aviation lessor with expertise, scale and reach to better serve customers around the world, while GE gains both cash and a meaningful stake in the stronger combined company, with flexibility to monetize as the aviation industry recovers.”

Culp concluded, “This is the right time to further accelerate our transformation. This action will enable us to significantly de-risk GE and continue on our path to being a well-capitalized company. Building on our multi-year efforts to solidify our financial position, we expect to use the proceeds to further reduce debt for a total reduction of more than $70 billion since the end of 2018.”

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said, “We are excited about this opportunity to bring together two leaders in aviation leasing. AerCap and GECAS both have industry-leading teams, attractive portfolios, diversified customer bases, and order books of the most in-demand new technology assets. This combination will enhance our ability to provide innovative and attractive solutions for our customers and will strengthen our cash flows, earnings, and profitability. This business combination will also strengthen our longstanding partnership with GE Aviation, which we look forward to working with closely in the future.”

The combined company will be one of aviation leasing’s leading franchises, bringing together complementary portfolios across aircraft, engines, and helicopters. Leveraging 100 years of experience in the market and a pool of expert talent and leadership, the combined company’s broader revenue base, customer diversification, and strong balance sheet will enhance its ability to invest for growth and serve customers through industry cycles.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GE Announces Combination of GECAS and AerCap GE (NYSE:GE) announced today an agreement to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business (“GECAS”) with AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”). GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “Today marks GE’s transformation to a more focused, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
Milliarden-Deal: General Electric und AerCap legen Jet-Leasinggeschäft zusammen
12:30 Uhr
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
08:58 Uhr
Kissigs Portfoliocheck: General Electric ist Andreas Halvorsens Turnaround-Wette auf Coronaende und Wirtschaftserholung
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
08.03.21
Aktien New York: Rotation in Standardwerte geht weiter - Dow auf Rekordhoch
08.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.03.2021 - 15.00 Uhr
08.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt GENERAL ELECTRIC CO auf 'Neutral'
08.03.21
Kreise: General Electric und AerCap wollen Jet-Leasinggeschäft zusammenlegen
06.03.21
Künstliche Intelligenz: So holen Sie sich das Zukunftsthema ins Depot
27.02.21
3 Aktien, die das Investment verdoppeln könnten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
3.198
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie