Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday March 16, 2021
TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announced that it will report financial
results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review
the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeZVLxghQfGlhKhcfLgpjg
About Clear Blue Technologies International
Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA)
Legal Disclaimer:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Investor Relations: investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors
Miriam Tuerk
Cofounder & CEO
Miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com
+1-416-433-3952
Press Contact
Rebecca Bender
rbender@montiethco.com
Montieth & Company
155 E. 44th Street, Suite 1610 New York, NY 10017
