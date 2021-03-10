 

 WEX Continues to Bring Value to Sourcewell Members

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract renewal with Sourcewell, an agency that serves the education, nonprofit and government sectors by giving their clients access to competitively solicited cooperative contracts.

“This agreement will continue to deliver value for our participating agencies,” says Kelly McAllister, supplier development supervisor for Sourcewell. “This is our third consecutive contract with WEX, providing our clients the benefit of accessing their industry-leading technology.”

The agreement allows all Sourcewell users to participate in the contract, which supplies fuel cards for municipal fleets as well as WEX Telematics premium GPS tracking. Since Sourcewell has already fulfilled the RFP process, participating agencies can access the contract without the difficulty of going through their own RFP process. Sourcewell has more than 50,000 registered users throughout North America. Participation is free for qualified government, education and nonprofit entities.

“Our experience in the government sector really allows us to focus our technology on the unique needs of these fleets. We are proud to earn another contract with Sourcewell to help our public agency customers save time and money and run their fleets more efficiently,” says Bernie Kavanagh, senior vice president and general manager, large fleet at WEX.

To purchase off this contract or for questions regarding products and pricing, please log on to www.sourcewell-mn.gov/cooperative-purchasing/080620-wex.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell has over 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions, including cooperative purchasing, with more than 400 suppliers already on contract.



