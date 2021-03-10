 

Avery Dennison to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021   

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day today, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET and ending at 1:00 p.m. ET. Registration and supporting material for this event can be viewed at Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.



