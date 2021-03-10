Lazard Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of February 28, 2021 totaled approximately $260.7 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $5.6 billion, net inflows of $0.2 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $0.3 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

February 28, January 31,

20211 2021

Equity $ 209,807 $ 206,246

Fixed Income 45,572 43,872

Other 5,302 5,064

Total AUM $ 260,681 $ 255,182

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

