 

Lazard Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of February 28, 2021 totaled approximately $260.7 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $5.6 billion, net inflows of $0.2 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $0.3 billion.

LAZARD LTD

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

As of:

 

February 28,

January 31,

 

 

20211

 

2021

Equity

 

$

209,807

$

206,246

Fixed Income

 

 

45,572

 

43,872

Other

 

 

5,302

 

5,064

Total AUM

 

$

260,681

$

255,182

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

