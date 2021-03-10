Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Exceeds Guidance With Pre-tax Income of $9.2 Million in Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter

The Company’s total revenues also exceeded guidance, although still representing a decline compared to the prior year, largely driven by ongoing negative impact of the pandemic on its retail store operations as well as commercial and international franchising revenue. The negative impact in corporately-managed stores included a significant decline in traffic with an 18% reduction in store operating days driven by the forced closure of all of the Company’s locations in Europe for two-thirds of the quarter and a reduction of approximately 25% in operating hours in North America as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended January 30, 2021. The Company noted that the actions that were taken to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the disciplined execution of its stated strategy, inclusive of the acceleration of its digital transformation initiatives, led to growth in pre-tax income for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter as compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “During a year with great global disruption, I am proud of our organization’s ability to rapidly respond and make the changes needed to deliver $9.2 million in pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter, an increase of over 20% compared to the prior year and exceeding previously issued guidance, as well as a stronger year-end cash position. Although there were challenges, we were able to accelerate important long-term strategic initiatives including moving forward with our digital transformation and rapidly evolving our retail model and capabilities while simultaneously managing our financial stability and liquidity.

“As we begin fiscal 2021, our operations continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic with persistent temporary store closures affecting direct-to-consumer as well as commercial and international franchising revenue while e-commerce demand continues to be very strong across geographies fueled by Valentine’s product performance and the initial response to our Easter assortment. As we look forward, we are excited to announce plans to launch a product collection based on the highly popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, later this quarter. Separately, as announced yesterday, through our agreement with Sony Picture Worldwide Acquisitions, we anticipate a fall release of Honey Girls, a live-action film inspired by one of our popular proprietary intellectual properties and product lines. We remain focused on the advancement of our key strategies with the goal to deliver profitable growth as the macro-environment stabilizes,” concluded Ms. John continued.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (13 weeks ended January 30, 2021 compared to the 13 weeks ended February 1, 2020):

Total revenues were $93.7 million compared to $104.6 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter reflecting: Net retail sales of $91.9 million, an 8.7% decline from the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter with an 18% reduction in store operating days driven by temporary store closures, fewer operating hours and capacity limitations; Consolidated e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company’s warehouse or its stores) rose 104% compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter; Commercial and international franchise revenues were $1.8 million compared to $3.9 million in the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter reflecting pandemic related operating closures; and Total revenues included positive impact of $1.1 million related to the update of the Company’s gift card breakage rate due to lower redemptions versus historical averages.

Gross profit margin was 50.1% compared to 50.4% in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. These results include negative impact from non-cash asset impairment costs and rent recorded for the Company’s European stores for the full quarter despite the locations being closed for two-thirds of the period. Positive benefits include the impact related to gift card breakage with no associated costs and reduced occupancy expenses due to prior renegotiations of lease terms in the Company’s real estate portfolio;

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $37.8 million, a decrease of $7.4 million compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter primarily due to lower payroll as a result of reduced store operating hours, lower corporate expenses as part of the Company’s cost containment initiatives, the positive impact of currency fluctuations, and a significant reduction of store marketing expense due to pandemic related store closures and capacity limitations. The reduction in SG&A reflects approximately $1.1 million in one-time benefits in the quarter;

GAAP pre-tax income was $9.2 million, a $1.6 million improvement compared to the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, or a $0.4 million increase over the prior period on an adjusted basis (see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results);

Income tax expense was $321,000, reflecting the Company’s valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets. This compares to income tax expense of $1.4 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter; and

Net income was $8.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter; on an adjusted basis, net income increased $1.4 million to $0.47 per diluted share (see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results).

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights (52 weeks ended January 30, 2021 compared to the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2020):

Total revenues were $255.3 million compared to $338.5 million in the 2019 fiscal year, reflecting: Net retail sales of $249.2 million, a 23.0% decrease from the 2019 fiscal year with a 33.4% decline in store operating days driven by temporary store closures, reduced operating hours and capacity limitations; E-commerce demand rose 133% compared to 2019 fiscal year; and Commercial and international franchise revenues were $6.1 reflecting pandemic related operating closures.

Pre-tax loss was $21.8 million, compared to pre-tax income of $1.6 million in the 2019 fiscal year;

Income tax expense was $2.8 million, compared to income tax expense of $1.3 million in the 2019 fiscal year; and

Net loss was $24.6 million, or ($1.65) per share, as compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the 2019 fiscal year.

Store Activity:

As of January 30, 2021, the Company had 354 corporately-managed stores with select locations continuing to be temporarily closed by government mandated restrictions. While the Company’s response to the pandemic included renegotiating over 90% of its corporately-managed store leases in fiscal 2020, it maintains a high level of lease optionality with over 75% of locations having a lease event within the next three years.

Separately, locations associated with the Company’s third-party retail model with relationships that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Landry’s, and Beaches Family Resorts, as well as international franchise locations, were either closed or operated under restrictions for a portion of the 2020 fiscal year.

Balance Sheet:

As of January 31, 2021, total cash totaled $34.8 million, a 30% increase over the prior year-end. The Company ended the fiscal year with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Total inventory at year-end was $46.9 million, down 12.1% from fiscal 2019 year-end. For fiscal 2020, capital expenditures totaled $5.0 million and depreciation and amortization were $13.2 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations:

For fiscal 2021, the Company currently expects EBITDA to be higher than fiscal 2019 EBITDA of $15.3 million. The Company also expects to achieve EBITDA in the range of $20-$30 million by fiscal 2023. This outlook assumes the reopening of the Company’s European locations by the end of the first quarter and no additional significant closures due to government mandates in fiscal 2021 as well as a more stable economic and retail environment in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

In addition, for fiscal 2021, the Company currently expects capital expenditures to approximate $5 - $10 million and for depreciation and amortization to be in the range of $13 - $14 million.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic income and income per diluted share adjusted to exclude certain costs and accounting adjustments, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 % of Total

Revenues (1) 13 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 % of Total

Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 91,856 98.1 $ 100,654 96.3 Commercial revenue 1,370 1.5 3,385 3.2 International franchising 434 0.4 544 0.5 Total revenues 93,660 100.0 104,583 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 45,606 49.6 49,930 49.6 Store asset impairment 302 0.3 — 0.0 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 528 38.5 1,545 45.6 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 299 68.9 419 77.0 Total cost of merchandise sold 46,735 49.9 51,894 49.6 Consolidated gross profit 46,925 50.1 52,689 50.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 37,757 40.3 45,107 43.1 Interest (income) expense, net 4 0.0 (6 ) (0.0 ) (Loss) income before income taxes 9,164 9.8 7,588 7.3 Income tax expense 321 0.3 1,426 1.4 Net (loss) income $ 8,843 9.4 $ 6,162 5.9 (Loss) Income per common share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.42 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,999,786 14,752,560 Diluted 15,524,340 14,808,984

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 52 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 % of Total

Revenues (1) 52 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 % of Total

Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 249,210 97.6 $ 323,491 95.6 Commercial revenue 4,426 1.7 11,892 3.5 International franchising 1,674 0.7 3,160 0.9 Total revenues 255,310 100.0 338,543 100.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 147,906 59.3 176,652 54.6 Store asset impairment (2) 7,346 2.9 — — Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 1,837 41.5 5,432 45.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 935 55.9 2,836 89.7 Total cost of merchandise sold 158,024 61.9 184,920 54.6 Consolidated gross profit 97,286 38.1 153,623 45.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 119,089 46.6 152,047 44.9 Interest expense, net 10 0.0 15 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (21,813 ) (8.5 ) 1,561 0.5 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,797 1.1 1,300 0.4 Net income (loss) $ (24,610 ) (9.6 ) $ 261 0.1 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.65 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (1.65 ) $ 0.02 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,923,304 14,711,334 Diluted 14,923,304 14,759,810

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding. (2) Due to the charges primarily in the 52 weeks ended January 30, 2021, a separate line item was disclosed and expressed as a percentage of net retail sales.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,840 $ 26,726 Inventories, net 46,947 53,381 Receivables, net 8,295 11,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,111 7,117 Total current assets 100,193 98,750 Operating lease right-of-use asset 104,825 126,144 Property and equipment, net 52,973 65,855 Deferred tax assets - 3,411 Other assets, net 3,381 3,102 Total Assets $ 261,372 $ 297,262 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,784 $ 15,680 Accrued expenses 20,326 16,536 Operating lease liability short term 32,402 30,912 Gift cards and customer deposits 19,029 20,231 Deferred revenue and other 2,445 2,605 Total current liabilities 91,986 85,964 Operating lease liability long term 101,462 119,625 Deferred franchise revenue 920 1,325 Other liabilities 1,323 1,717 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 159 152 Additional paid-in capital 72,822 70,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,615 ) (12,079 ) Retained earnings 5,315 29,925 Total stockholders' equity 65,681 88,631 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 261,372 $ 297,262

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data

(dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 13 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 52 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 52 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 46,250 $ 50,724 $ 101,304 $ 146,839 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 50.4 % 50.4 % 40.7 % 45.4 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 1,017 $ 2,285 $ 5,046 $ 12,384 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,332 $ 3,346 $ 13,237 $ 13,705 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 305 316 Europe 48 55 Asia 1 1 Total corporately-managed retail locations 354 372 Number of franchised stores at end of period 71 92 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 712,287 719,078 Europe 71,609 78,786 Asia 1,750 1,750 Total square footage 785,646 799,614

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, other assets and other intangible assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark. In Asia, the store is located in China. Seasonal locations not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 13 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 52 Weeks

Ended

January 30,

2021 52 Weeks

Ended

February 1,

2020 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 9,164 $ 7,588 $ (21,813 ) $ 1,561 Income (loss) before income tax adjustments: United Kingdom Lockdown Business Grants (1) (756 ) - (756 ) - COVID-19 activity (2) 30 - 142 - Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation dividend (3) (332 ) - (332 ) - Impairment, bad debt, and lease modification (4)(5) 328 (244 ) 7,956 (1,016 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (6) (798 ) (261 ) (601 ) 71 Other (7) 2 202 336 370 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (adjusted pre-tax) 7,638 7,285 (15,068 ) 986 Income tax (expense) benefit (321 ) (1,426 ) (2,797 ) (1,300 ) Tax adjustments: Income tax impact: adjustments (8)(9) - 64 - 121 Income tax impact: CARES Act (10) - - (773 ) - Valuation allowance (11) - - 3,272 449 Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (321 ) (1,362 ) (298 ) (730 ) Net (loss) income 8,843 6,162 (24,610 ) 261 Adjustments (1,526 ) (239 ) 9,244 (5 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ 7,317 $ 5,923 $ (15,366 ) $ 256 Net (loss) income per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ (1.65 ) $ 0.02 Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share (adjusted EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ (1.03 ) $ 0.02

Fiscal 2023 forecast reconciliation of Non-GAAP figure

(dollars in millions) Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $7 - $17 Interest - Depreciation and Amortization 13 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $20 - $30

(1) Represents the business grants received from the United Kingdom government for business in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. These grants were provided on a per-property basis to support businesses through the latest lockdown restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) Represents COVID-19 related expenses at our stores, warehouse, and headquarters. (3) Represent a dividend distribution received from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation in the fourth quarter. (4) Represents non-cash adjustments including asset impairment charges related to store fixed assets and right-of-use operating lease assets and bad debt expense in the 13 and 52 weeks ending January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020. (5) Represents the lease modification impacts of exercising early termination options in leases offset by non-cash impairment charges related to store fixed assets, receivables, and inventory in the 13 and 52 weeks ended February 1, 2020 (6) Represents the consolidated impact of foreign exchange rates on the re-measurement of balance sheet items not denominated in functional currency recorded under the provisions of U.S. GAAP. This does not include any impact on margin associated with the translation of revenues or the foreign subsidiaries' purchase of inventory in U.S. dollars. (7) Represents severance and other non-recurring changes in reserves and charges. (8) As a result of the Company's full, global valuation allowance, the Company cannot realize an income tax benefit on these adjustments for the fourth quarter or full year fiscal 2020. (9) Represents the aggregate tax impact of the pre-tax adjustments for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019. (10) Represents the impact of the technical correction related to qualified leasehold improvements resulting from the CARES Act occurring in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (11) Represents the valuation allowance recorded on its net deferred tax assets in North America in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and the United Kingdom in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

