AIM ImmunoTech to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

OCALA, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, AIM’s Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC.



The conference will take place March 17-19, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm ET, and feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers, both domestically and internationally.