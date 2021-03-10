Garmin enters the powersports market with an all-new off-road product assortment

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its entrance into the powersports market with a strong trio of solutions to help recreational off-roaders roam the unknown with confidence. With the new rugged Tread powersport navigator with Group Ride Radio, Garmin PowerSwitch digital switch box , and the BC 40 wireless camera with tube mount, riders can hop on their side-by-side, ATV, or snowmobile to navigate rolling sand dunes, wild forest trails in the rain, or cold snow tracks in the mountains with confidence. Experience Tread here .

As off-roaders plow through challenging terrain, the weather resistant1 Tread easily helps riders navigate trails and recognize land boundaries. If a group joins along for the ride, Tread’s Group Ride Radio can help keep track2 of their locations while the push-to-talk fist mic allows friends to stay in communication without the need for cellular coverage. Off-roaders can then use the Garmin PowerSwitch to control their vehicle’s 12-volt accessories from Tread’s glove-friendly display, conveniently activating whip lights, air compressors, differential locks and more. By adding the BC 40 wireless camera to their side-by-side’s tube frame, flat panel, or roll cage, riders can pair with Tread for a clear view of scenery and surrounding obstacles on the navigator’s screen.

“Garmin is stepping into the powersports market in a big way with a robust assortment of products designed specifically for the needs of powersports enthusiasts,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With Garmin’s new powersports lineup, riders have more freedom to maneuver off-road while staying connected with friends, ultimately enhancing every off-road adventure.”

Stay connected

As riders venture into the unknown, Tread’s MURS (Multi-Use Radio Service) system – better known as the Group Ride Radio – ensures riders don’t miss a beat with the ability to track and communicate with up to 20 riders in their group. Keep track of friends on Tread’s map display and use the push-to-talk fist mic to talk with friends in the group. Alternatively, riders can pair Tread with their compatible Bluetooth-enabled helmet or headset for hands-free voice communication. What’s more, riders can pair Tread with most of Garmin’s inReach satellite communicators3 to stay in touch globally via two-way text messaging, and access weather and crucial interactive SOS. And thanks to the all-new Tread mobile4 app, users can easily import/export GPX files, access live weather, canned text messages and sync trip data across all devices.