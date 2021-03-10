Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Purchase Price Reduction for Pending Reliance Acquisition

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) and certain other parties have exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in Northern’s recently announced Marcellus Shale acquisition from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (“Reliance”). These properties, primarily consisting of assets subject to a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with EQT, will therefore be excluded from Northern’s pending acquisition from Reliance that is expected to close in April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS