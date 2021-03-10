Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Purchase Price Reduction for Pending Reliance Acquisition
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) and certain other parties have exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in Northern’s recently announced Marcellus Shale acquisition from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (“Reliance”). These properties, primarily consisting of assets subject to a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with EQT, will therefore be excluded from Northern’s pending acquisition from Reliance that is expected to close in April 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unadjusted cash purchase price reduced by $48.6 million to reflect excluded properties, from $175.0 million to $126.4 million
- Acquired assets reduced by approximately 2,200 net acres, or an approximate 3% reduction
- Reduces net undeveloped inventory by only approximately 2 net wells, or 1% of the estimated 231 net undeveloped locations
- Acquired assets expected to produce, on a full year basis, $40 – $45 million of cash flow from operations in 2021 versus $55 – $60 million prior estimate at current commodity price strip
- Capital Expenditures, on a full year basis, expected to range from $20 – $25 million in 2021 versus $25 – $30 million prior estimate
- Northern expects to reallocate a portion of the capital savings into high return Ground Game opportunities, in both the Williston and Permian Basins, with four transactions signed or closed so far in the first quarter of 2021 totaling $11.5 million, inclusive of D&C capital to be incurred in 2021
“We expect this change to have minimal impact to the Company’s free cash flow profile,” commented Nick O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer. “The exercise of this right immediately reduces our indebtedness and boosts the returns on the acquisition. The JDA assets represent less than 15% of the projected five-year cash flows on the assets and only about 1% of the net inventory, despite reducing the purchase price by approximately 28%.”
ADJUSTED 2021 GUIDANCE – RELIANCE ASSETS – FULL YEAR
|
2021E Guidance Ranges:
|
Production (MMCF per day)
|
75 – 85
|
Net Wells Added to Production
|
3.5 – 3.8
|
Total Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)
