 

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Purchase Price Reduction for Pending Reliance Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) and certain other parties have exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in Northern’s recently announced Marcellus Shale acquisition from Reliance Marcellus, LLC (“Reliance”). These properties, primarily consisting of assets subject to a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) with EQT, will therefore be excluded from Northern’s pending acquisition from Reliance that is expected to close in April 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Unadjusted cash purchase price reduced by $48.6 million to reflect excluded properties, from $175.0 million to $126.4 million
  • Acquired assets reduced by approximately 2,200 net acres, or an approximate 3% reduction
  • Reduces net undeveloped inventory by only approximately 2 net wells, or 1% of the estimated 231 net undeveloped locations
  • Acquired assets expected to produce, on a full year basis, $40 – $45 million of cash flow from operations in 2021 versus $55 – $60 million prior estimate at current commodity price strip
  • Capital Expenditures, on a full year basis, expected to range from $20 – $25 million in 2021 versus $25 – $30 million prior estimate
  • Northern expects to reallocate a portion of the capital savings into high return Ground Game opportunities, in both the Williston and Permian Basins, with four transactions signed or closed so far in the first quarter of 2021 totaling $11.5 million, inclusive of D&C capital to be incurred in 2021

“We expect this change to have minimal impact to the Company’s free cash flow profile,” commented Nick O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer. “The exercise of this right immediately reduces our indebtedness and boosts the returns on the acquisition. The JDA assets represent less than 15% of the projected five-year cash flows on the assets and only about 1% of the net inventory, despite reducing the purchase price by approximately 28%.”

ADJUSTED 2021 GUIDANCE – RELIANCE ASSETS – FULL YEAR

2021E Guidance Ranges:

 

Production (MMCF per day)

 

75 – 85

Net Wells Added to Production

 

3.5 – 3.8

Total Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Purchase Price Reduction for Pending Reliance Acquisition Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) and certain other parties have exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer