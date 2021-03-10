Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands

Additional products available for order from feelgood. include CBD Facial Rejuvenation Cream, Extra Strength CBD Muscle Cream, and Extra Strength THC Muscle Cream. These products contain the highest potency of active ingredients available in the Canadian market today. As announced previously, the widely popular RAD brand offers affordable extract and extract derivative products including RAD vapes, RAD shatter, RAD crumble, and RAD isolate.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Heritage’s RAD brand and its newest brand – feelgood., a high-quality, affordable health and wellness brand are now available for order in Manitoba. The Company confirms that the feelgood. Extra Strength CBD Oil has shipped and is already on the way to select provincial retailers.

Heritage also continues to receive recurring orders for products from their Pura Vida, Purefarma and Premium 5 brands that have been available in the Manitoba market since the latter half of 2020, indicating strong support for these brands in the province.

Heritage’s Recreational Division President David Schwede said, “Manitobans will soon have access to two of our newer brands – RAD and feelgood., which both offer consumers high-quality products at affordable prices. With our growing availability of SKUs – now over 80, consumers in Manitoba will have improved choice in the products they purchase and access to a high-potency health and wellness brand that is new to the province. We couldn’t be happier with the early success of RAD and the positive feedback we have on the products. We believe consumers will be equally happy with feelgood. product quality and price.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

