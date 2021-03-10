 

Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  51   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Heritage’s RAD brand and its newest brand – feelgood., a high-quality, affordable health and wellness brand are now available for order in Manitoba. The Company confirms that the feelgood. Extra Strength CBD Oil has shipped and is already on the way to select provincial retailers.

Additional products available for order from feelgood. include CBD Facial Rejuvenation Cream, Extra Strength CBD Muscle Cream, and Extra Strength THC Muscle Cream. These products contain the highest potency of active ingredients available in the Canadian market today. As announced previously, the widely popular RAD brand offers affordable extract and extract derivative products including RAD vapes, RAD shatter, RAD crumble, and RAD isolate.

Heritage also continues to receive recurring orders for products from their Pura Vida, Purefarma and Premium 5 brands that have been available in the Manitoba market since the latter half of 2020, indicating strong support for these brands in the province.

Heritage’s Recreational Division President David Schwede said, “Manitobans will soon have access to two of our newer brands – RAD and feelgood., which both offer consumers high-quality products at affordable prices. With our growing availability of SKUs – now over 80, consumers in Manitoba will have improved choice in the products they purchase and access to a high-potency health and wellness brand that is new to the province. We couldn’t be happier with the early success of RAD and the positive feedback we have on the products. We believe consumers will be equally happy with feelgood. product quality and price.”

Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, and RAD brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.
 Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples
CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Heritage’s RAD brand and its newest brand – feelgood., a high-quality, affordable health and wellness brand are now available for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of New Affordable Health and Wellness Brand feelgood. and First Delivery to B.C.
03.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD Joins Premium 5 as Brands Available in Nova Scotia
02.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
23.02.21
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:42 Uhr
9.601
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings