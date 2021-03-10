 

Orthofix Launches Nationwide Recycling Program to Improve Sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the launch of a nationwide recycling program to improve sustainability efforts. Orthofix is the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program so patients can properly dispose of their Bone Growth Therapy devices after use. The innovative program enables Orthofix patients to recycle their devices for non-medical use once they complete treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005213/en/

Orthofix is the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program so patients can properly dispose of their Bone Growth Therapy devices after use. The innovative program enables Orthofix patients like triathlete Tamie (pictured here wearing her SpinalStim device) to recycle their devices for non-medical use once they complete treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orthofix is the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program so patients can properly dispose of their Bone Growth Therapy devices after use. The innovative program enables Orthofix patients like triathlete Tamie (pictured here wearing her SpinalStim device) to recycle their devices for non-medical use once they complete treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orthofix’s new program provides patients with instructions and prepaid shipping to send their used PhysioStim, CervicalStim and SpinalStim therapy devices to Orthofix’s recycling partner to recycle the materials and components in the device for non-medical use. These devices, like others in their category, can be disposed of incorrectly, and it is Orthofix’s goal to create an easy to use pathway to facilitate recycling.

“As the leader in the bone growth stimulation market, we are proud to launch this ground-breaking recycling system and reduce our environmental impact,” said Kevin Kenny, President of Global Spine. “At Orthofix, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen. We are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability in the conduct of our business. We know we can make a difference by working together with our patients and our suppliers.”

“As a former SpinalStim patient, I’m thrilled that Orthofix is recycling its bone growth therapy devices and helping to make a difference with the environment,” said Tamie, a triathlete who used her SpinalStim device following scoliosis surgery. “I appreciate that companies like Orthofix are doing their part to help improve the lives of their patients and our planet.”

Once a physician advises the patient to discontinue product use after treatment is completed, the patient is encouraged to contact Orthofix patient services. Patients are provided with a pre-paid return label so that they can box up the device, attach the return label, and mail the box to our recycling partner. To learn more about this recycling program, visit our website.

Since 1986, Orthofix Bone Growth Therapy has helped promote the natural bone-healing process in patients. Orthofix bone growth therapy devices provide a safe, noninvasive treatment that helps promote healing in fractured bones and spinal fusions that have not healed or have difficulty healing. The devices stimulate the bone’s natural healing process by sending low-level pulses of electromagnetic energy to the injury or fusion site.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orthofix Launches Nationwide Recycling Program to Improve Sustainability Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the launch of a nationwide recycling program to improve sustainability efforts. Orthofix is the first and only company in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Orthofix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
11.02.21
Orthofix to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Virtual Conference on February 19
11.02.21
Orthofix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 26, 2021
11.02.21
Orthofix Announces US and European Full Market Launch of FITBONE Limb-Lengthening System