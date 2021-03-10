Orthofix Launches Nationwide Recycling Program to Improve Sustainability

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and extremities focus, today announced the launch of a nationwide recycling program to improve sustainability efforts. Orthofix is the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program so patients can properly dispose of their Bone Growth Therapy devices after use. The innovative program enables Orthofix patients to recycle their devices for non-medical use once they complete treatment.

Orthofix is the first and only company in the U.S. to offer a free recycling program so patients can properly dispose of their Bone Growth Therapy devices after use. The innovative program enables Orthofix patients like triathlete Tamie (pictured here wearing her SpinalStim device) to recycle their devices for non-medical use once they complete treatment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orthofix’s new program provides patients with instructions and prepaid shipping to send their used PhysioStim, CervicalStim and SpinalStim therapy devices to Orthofix’s recycling partner to recycle the materials and components in the device for non-medical use. These devices, like others in their category, can be disposed of incorrectly, and it is Orthofix’s goal to create an easy to use pathway to facilitate recycling.

“As the leader in the bone growth stimulation market, we are proud to launch this ground-breaking recycling system and reduce our environmental impact,” said Kevin Kenny, President of Global Spine. “At Orthofix, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen. We are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability in the conduct of our business. We know we can make a difference by working together with our patients and our suppliers.”

“As a former SpinalStim patient, I’m thrilled that Orthofix is recycling its bone growth therapy devices and helping to make a difference with the environment,” said Tamie, a triathlete who used her SpinalStim device following scoliosis surgery. “I appreciate that companies like Orthofix are doing their part to help improve the lives of their patients and our planet.”

Once a physician advises the patient to discontinue product use after treatment is completed, the patient is encouraged to contact Orthofix patient services. Patients are provided with a pre-paid return label so that they can box up the device, attach the return label, and mail the box to our recycling partner. To learn more about this recycling program, visit our website.

Since 1986, Orthofix Bone Growth Therapy has helped promote the natural bone-healing process in patients. Orthofix bone growth therapy devices provide a safe, noninvasive treatment that helps promote healing in fractured bones and spinal fusions that have not healed or have difficulty healing. The devices stimulate the bone’s natural healing process by sending low-level pulses of electromagnetic energy to the injury or fusion site.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005213/en/