 

Newmont Announces Acquisition of GT Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 13:01  |  82   |   |   

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX:NGT) and GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT) announced that the companies have entered into a binding agreement in which Newmont will acquire the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by Newmont. Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont will acquire each GT Gold share at a price of C$3.25, for cash consideration of approximately US$311 million (C$393.0 million).

“We are excited to expand our world-class portfolio to include the Tatogga project in the Tahltan Territory located in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “Newmont recognizes that our relationships with Indigenous, First Nations and host communities are critical to the way we operate. We are committed to continue building a constructive and respectful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including with the community of Iskut, which is near the project, in anticipation of exploring this highly prospective area. We understand and acknowledge that Tahltan consent is necessary for advancing the Tatogga project and we will partner with the Tahltan Nation at all levels, and with the Government of British Columbia to ensure a shared path forward.”

Tahltan Central Government (TCG) President Chad Norman Day stated the following regarding the acquisition: “The Tahltan Central Government recognizes Newmont’s purchase of GT Gold and the Tatogga project. Newmont is a major international mining company who already has an established relationship with the Tahltan Nation as Newmont owns 50 percent of the Galore Creek Mining Corporation, whose project is in Tahltan Territory. TCG understands the sensitivities of all mining projects and has communicated with Newmont that Tahltan consent is a requirement for the advancement of any project in Tahltan Territory. The TCG looks forward to working with Newmont in a respectful, meaningful and mutually beneficial way.”

The Tatogga project, including the primary Saddle North deposit, has the potential to contribute significant gold and copper annual production at attractive all-in sustaining costs over a long mine life. In addition to the known deposits at Saddle North, there are further exploration opportunities throughout the land package. The acquisition of the Tatogga project adds to Newmont’s existing interest in the prospective Golden Triangle through the company’s 50 percent ownership in the Galore Creek project.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newmont Announces Acquisition of GT Gold Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX:NGT) and GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT) announced that the companies have entered into a binding agreement in which Newmont will acquire the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by Newmont. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
DEPOT-KRACHER legt los: BRUTALE STÄRKE! Sind hier etwa bis zu 350% Kurschance möglich?
03.03.21
Nebenwerte: Goldaktien 2021: Barrick Gold, Newmont, B2Gold und Gold-Junioren wieder attraktiv bewertet
28.02.21
Kinross Gold: Land unter!
28.02.21
Agnico Eagle Mines: Kommt es nun knüppeldick?
27.02.21
Yamana Gold: Das könnte jetzt bitter werden(1) 
27.02.21
BARRICK GOLD: Korrektur dehnt sich aus
27.02.21
Newmont Corp.: Das ist gar nicht gut!
26.02.21
Gold : Edelmetall in der Bredouille
25.02.21
Gold: Neue Impulse müssen her!
25.02.21
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Lage bleibt ambivalent

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:50 Uhr
750
Newmont Mining / Die Rally kann beginnen!