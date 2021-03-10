Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) and Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (“Newmont”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”), pursuant to which Newmont has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of GT Gold that Newmont does not already own (the “Transaction”) for C$3.25 per share (the “Transaction Price”) in cash. The total equity value pursuant to the Transaction is approximately C$456 million on a fully diluted basis. The Transaction Price represents a premium of 38% to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of GT Gold’s shares on the TSX-V as at March 9, 2021.



The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located in the Traditional Territory of the Tahltan Nation. This is part of the highly prospective Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada.