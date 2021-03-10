Radisson Blu arrives in Rouen, Normandy

Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre is pleased to open its doors and welcome guests to the city’s new urban hotspot. Located in the heart of the historically famous city Rouen, the hotel will offer memorable guest experiences, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and a holistic wellness center.







Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre is the perfect base for history and culture lovers to be able to explore Normandy’s capital, Rouen and its rich cultural heritage. The city lies on the river Seine and is home to many Gothic churches such as Saint-Maclou and Saint-Ouen as well as the famous Rouen Cathedral of Notre Dame. Guests can stroll through the cobblestone pedestrian center and visit several renowned cultural destinations within the city such as the Museum of Fine Arts.

The vibrant hotel features 93 spacious rooms and suites with balconies, «Le Jehanne» restaurant, a stylish bar and social space, as well as six meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology and natural daylight to accommodate a range of meetings and events. After a long day exploring the city, guests can retreat to the hotel’s wellness center, which includes a sauna, hammam sensory shower, fitness room, and treatment rooms for guests who would like to pamper themselves with a massage or a treatment.







Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President Northern & Western Europe for Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “We are excited to open our first Radisson Blu property in Normandy and expand our footprint in France. With this opening, we are further strengthening our position as the leading international hotel group in the region, with 20 hotels open and under development in France”.

Emmanuel Borla, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre says: “With its 93 rooms and suites, all furnished in Scandinavian design, with a full range of comforting amenities including free Wi-Fi access and in-room coffee and tea facilities, Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre is the perfect location for both business and leisure travelers who would like to have pleasant stays and explore the charming city”.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Rouen Centre’s destination restaurant, «Le Jehanne» is open to locals and in-house guests serving bistronomy-style French cuisine for lunch and dinner. The menu has been created using only the freshest local products and ingredients, bright colors, and bold flavors. Guests can enjoy long, delicious breakfasts and the hotel’s signature breakfast buffet, «Les Brunchs du Jehanne» on Sunday.