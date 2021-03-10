West Mining Corp. Announces Linda Dandy P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that Linda Dandy, P.Geo. has joined West Mining Corp. as Vice President of Exploration.

“We are excited to welcome Linda to manage and oversee our exploration team,” states Nicholas Houghton, president and CEO of West. “Linda has been intimately involved with our flagship Kena Project throughout its active exploration history and understands the underlying geological formations it hosts. The Kena Copper Gold Project has over 37 kilometres of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. Under Linda’s guidance, we will continue to advance this flagship project with an upcoming drill program to further define this potentially world class asset.”