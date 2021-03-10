West Mining Corp. Announces Linda Dandy P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that Linda Dandy, P.Geo. has joined West Mining Corp. as Vice President of Exploration.
“We are excited to welcome Linda to manage and oversee our exploration team,” states Nicholas Houghton, president and CEO of West. “Linda has been intimately involved with our flagship Kena Project throughout its active exploration history and understands the underlying geological formations it hosts. The Kena Copper Gold Project has over 37 kilometres of drilling, 20 years of modern exploration and remains open in all directions and at depth. Under Linda’s guidance, we will continue to advance this flagship project with an upcoming drill program to further define this potentially world class asset.”
Ms. Dandy is a graduate of the University of British Columbia. She is a Professional Geoscientist and has been involved in all aspects of mineral exploration and development for over 40 years. During this time, she has worked as a consultant to major mining companies, junior resource companies and the British Columbia Ministry of Mines. Although she has international experience through a broad spectrum of deposit types, the majority of her career to date has consisted of precious metal exploration in the North American Cordillera. Ms. Dandy was integral in the discovery of the Gold Mountain Zone (gold porphyry) on West’s Kena Property. Another highlight includes exploration, development and mine permitting of the Yellowjacket Gold Mine in northern BC.
Ms. Dandy directly supervised the majority of prior exploration and drilling programs on the Kena Property. Planning for 2021 is already well underway and goals defined by West’s team include:
- Geophysical and geological surveys and prospecting on the underexplored south end of the property
- Definition, data compilation and diamond drilling of the large Kena Copper Zone geochemical and geophysical anomalies
- Step out diamond drilling from previously identified high grade gold targets on the Daylight Property
- Completion of a current gold resource estimate for the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones (underway)
- Infill and step out drilling on the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones with the target of resource expansion
