 

FreightCar America, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 24, 2021

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call which can be accessed at:

Event URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143797

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8563 and entering the passcode 13717108. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on March 24, 2021 until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday April 7, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The replay pass code is 13717108. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACT Joseph Caminiti or Lisa Fortuna
TELEPHONE   312-445-2870

 




