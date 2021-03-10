 

Vertex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

“Our strong fourth quarter financial results underscore the value we are delivering to our customers and partners around the world,” said David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer. “The investments we made throughout the year to scale our team, acquire world-class talent, and expand our global capabilities further position us to capture the significant market opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $99.5 million, up 15.7% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $83.9 million, up 15.1% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $316.4 million, up 13.6% year-over-year.
  • Operating income of $2.5 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.1 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net income of $0.2 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP net income of $12.3 million, compared to $14.2 million for the same period prior year.
  • Net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $0.00, compared to $0.04 for the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.08, compared to $0.11 for the same period prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, up 11.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%, compared to 19.9% for the same period prior year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $39.5 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period prior year. Free cash flow of $30.9 million, compared to $34.8 million for the same period prior year.

Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $374.7 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $316.8 million, up 14.9% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $316.4 million, up 13.6% year-over-year.
  • Operating loss of $(104.8) million, compared to operating income of $31.9 million for the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $67.4 million, compared to $58.9 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss of $(78.9) million, compared to net income of $31.1 million for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income of $47.9 million, compared to $56.8 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.60), compared to net income per basic and diluted Class A share of $0.20 and $0.25, respectively, and net income per basic and diluted Class B share of $0.26 and $0.25, respectively, for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.35, compared to $0.46 for the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million, up 15.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, compared to 21.1% for the prior year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $59.5 million, compared to $92.5 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $49.6 million, compared to $54.9 million for the prior year.

“We saw strong demand for our software and services from new and existing customers in the fourth quarter, as evidenced by our growth in total revenues, software subscription revenues and annual recurring revenues in both the fourth quarter and fiscal year as compared to 2019,” notes John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer. “The durability of our business model and operating discipline enabled accelerated investment in our technologies and go-to-market capacity while driving profitable growth.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Key Metrics: Ended 2020 with Annual Recurring Revenue per customer of over $78,000, compared to over $65,000 in prior year. Software subscription revenues from cloud-based subscriptions grew to 27.5% of total revenues in 2020, compared to 19.1% in prior year. Net Revenue Retention Rate was 106% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has averaged 108% over the last four quarters.
  • Announced the availability of Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator, an intelligent data visualization and mapping tool that streamlines the management of complex VAT scenarios associated with cross-border supply chain transactions.
  • Acquired edge-computing startup, Tellutax, on January 25, 2021, enabling the next generation of tax technology solutions to be delivered seamlessly at the point of need with increased scalability and simplified management.
  • Announced the hiring of Sal Visca as Chief Technology Officer, an executive who is a recognized innovator and leader of global technology teams in e-commerce, business intelligence and enterprise management software.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, representing growth of 5.9% to 8.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million to $17.5 million, representing an increase of $0.2 million to $2.2 million.

For the full-year 2021, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $401 million to $405 million, representing growth of 7.0% to 8.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $72 million, representing a decrease of $6.4 million to $10.4 million. 2021 Adjusted EBITDA anticipates $2 million in increased operating expenses related to the acquisition of Tellutax in January 2021.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures included in our financial outlook were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures. Such items may include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results. The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP equivalents are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018, or for international callers 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on March 10, 2021, through March 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13715702.

The call will also be webcast live from Vertex’s investor relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by adding back to GAAP gross margin the impact of stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense and GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in the applicable expense categories for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss) the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, and severance expense included in GAAP operating income (loss) for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP income (loss) before income taxes the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, and severance expense included in GAAP income (loss) before income taxes for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes. Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5% and 2.0% for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and ESPP shares.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the net interest (income) or expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income (loss) for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by operating activities by adding back cash used for the redemption of converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

    December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 303,051     $ 75,903  
Funds held for customers     9,222       7,592  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,592, and $7,515     77,159       70,367  
Advances to stockholders            
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     13,259       11,695  
Total current assets     402,691       165,557  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     56,557       54,727  
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization     31,989       32,075  
Goodwill and other intangible assets     18,711        
Deferred commissions     11,743       11,196  
Deferred income tax asset     29,974       219  
Other assets     3,263       849  
Total assets   $ 554,928     $ 264,623  
       
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of long-term debt   $ 882     $ 50,804  
Accounts payable     8,876       10,729  
Accrued expenses     19,176       13,308  
Distributions payable     2,700       13,183  
Customer funds obligations     9,235       7,553  
Accrued salaries and benefits     17,326       15,195  
Accrued variable compensation     22,372       22,237  
Deferred compensation, current     2,057       8,935  
Deferred revenue     207,560       191,745  
Deferred rent and other     939       840  
Future acquisition commitment, current     845        
Total current liabilities     291,968       334,529  
Deferred compensation, net of current portion     5,010       18,530  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     14,702       14,046  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     225       682  
Future acquisition commitment, net of current portion     8,905        
Deferred other liabilities     8,632       9,268  
Total liabilities     329,442       377,055  
Commitments and contingencies            
Options for redeemable shares           17,344  
Stockholders' equity (deficit):            
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 and 0 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 600 shares authorized; 0 and 300 shares issued; 0 and 147 shares outstanding            
Class B non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 299,400 shares authorized; 0 and 162,297 shares issued; 0 and 120,270 shares outstanding           54  
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 and 0 shares authorized; 26,327 and 0 shares issued and outstanding     26        
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 and 0 shares authorized; 120,117 and 0 shares issued and outstanding     120        
Additional paid in capital     206,541        
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     21,926       (90,701 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,127 )     (491 )
Treasury stock           (38,638 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     225,486       (129,776 )
Total liabilities and equity   $ 554,928     $ 264,623  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:        
Software subscriptions   $ 83,919     $ 72,937     $ 316,763     $ 275,629  
Services     15,625       13,135       57,902       45,871  
Total revenues     99,544       86,072       374,665       321,500  
Cost of revenues:                        
Software subscriptions     25,830       20,769       105,676       77,259  
Services     10,382       9,503       59,711       33,119  
Total cost of revenues     36,212       30,272       165,387       110,378  
Gross profit     63,332       55,800       209,278       211,122  
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     11,143       8,508       54,340       30,557  
Selling and marketing     21,118       18,963       99,418       68,127  
General and administrative     25,620       21,656       149,057       71,014  
Depreciation and amortization     2,909       2,468       11,018       8,996  
Other operating expense, net     49       101       203       573  
Total operating expenses     60,839       51,696       314,036       179,267  
Income (loss) from operations     2,493       4,104       (104,758 )     31,855  
Interest (income) expense, net     (313 )     149       3,111       953  
Income (loss) before income taxes     2,806       3,955       (107,869 )     30,902  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,576       (755 )     (28,932 )     (155 )
Net income (loss)     230       4,710       (78,937 )     31,057  
Other comprehensive (income) loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax     (876 )     (181 )     2,636       (5 )
Total comprehensive income (loss)   $ 1,106     $ 4,891     $ (81,573 )   $ 31,062  
                         
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, basic   $ 41     $ 3     $ (6,660 )   $ 23  
Net income (loss) per Class A share, basic   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.20  
Weighted average Class A common stock, basic     25,888       73       11,096       118  
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted   $ 53     $ 142     $ (6,660 )   $ 965  
Net income (loss) per Class A share, diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.25  
Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted     35,754       3,754       11,096       3,861  
                         
Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, basic   $ 189     $ 4,707     $ (72,277 )   $ 31,034  
Net income (loss) per Class B share, basic   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.26  
Weighted average Class B common stock, basic     120,411       120,417       120,415       120,417  
Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted   $ 177     $ 4,568     $ (72,277 )   $ 30,092  
Net income (loss) per Class B share, diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.04     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.25  
Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted     120,411       120,417       120,415       120,417  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands)   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income (loss)   $ 230     $ 4,710     $ (78,937 )   $ 31,057  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     8,629       7,038       32,215       25,190  
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance     207       1,259       259       1,232  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     17       67       373       266  
Write-off of deferred financing costs     36             1,387        
Stock-based compensation expense     7,014       5,530       147,904       9,460  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)     2,361       (848 )     (29,643 )     (848 )
Redemption of converted SARs                 (22,889 )      
Other     21       (8 )     107       43  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (10,905 )     (13,126 )     (6,762 )     (10,116 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,791       455       (1,541 )     (809 )
Deferred commissions     (1,371 )     (2,113 )     (547 )     (2,366 )
Accounts payable     (3,035 )     3,740       (1,842 )     3,868  
Accrued expenses     3,186       4,306       4,568       2,539  
Accrued and deferred compensation     4,767       9,515       (632 )     5,318  
Deferred revenue     25,808       26,115       17,557       27,168  
Other     (257 )     59       (2,034 )     496  
Net cash provided by operating activities     39,499       46,699       59,543       92,498  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     748             (11,570 )      
Property and equipment additions     (5,973 )     (7,024 )     (20,955 )     (20,339 )
Capitalized software additions     (2,604 )     (4,876 )     (11,850 )     (17,221 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (7,829 )     (11,900 )     (44,375 )     (37,560 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Net increase in customer funds obligations     523       3,053       1,681       4,276  
Proceeds from line of credit                 12,500        
Principal payments on line of credit                 (12,500 )      
Proceeds from long-term debt                 175,000        
Principal payments on long-term debt     (222 )     (1,227 )     (226,251 )     (5,566 )
Payments for deferred financing costs, net                 (2,436 )      
Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with offering                 423,024        
Payments for offering costs                 (6,222 )      
Payments for taxes on exercised options     (2,814 )     184       (14,813 )      
Purchase of treasury stock           (841 )           (841 )
Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP     957             957        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     2,785             8,808       68  
Distributions to stockholders     (32 )     (6,314 )     (146,116 )     (28,566 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,197       (5,145 )     213,632       (30,629 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     390       188       (22 )     12  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     33,257       29,842       228,778       24,321  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     279,016       53,653       83,495       59,174  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 312,273     $ 83,495     $ 312,273     $ 83,495  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 303,051     $ 75,903     $ 303,051     $ 75,903  
Restricted cash—funds held for customers     9,222       7,592       9,222       7,592  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 312,273     $ 83,495     $ 312,273     $ 83,495  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 19,497     $ 15,646     $ 69,992     $ 60,119  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 9,629     $ 8,675     $ 38,239     $ 31,700  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 70,418     $ 61,751     $ 266,434     $ 229,681  
Non-GAAP gross margin     70.7 %     71.7 %     71.1 %     71.4 %
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 10,449     $ 7,955     $ 39,646     $ 29,611  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense   $ 19,659     $ 17,855     $ 69,691     $ 66,235  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 21,208     $ 18,708     $ 78,502     $ 65,349  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 16,144     $ 14,664     $ 67,374     $ 58,917  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 12,260     $ 14,225     $ 47,876     $ 56,805  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS   $ 0.08     $ 0.11     $ 0.35     $ 0.46  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,053     $ 17,132     $ 78,392     $ 67,913  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     19.1 %     19.9 %     20.9 %     21.1 %
Free cash flow   $ 30,922     $ 34,799     $ 49,627     $ 54,938  
Free cash flow margin     31.1 %     40.4 %     13.2 %     17.1 %


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:                        
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 25,830     $ 20,769     $ 105,676     $ 77,259  
Stock-based compensation expense     (661 )     (553 )     (14,663 )     (946 )
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     (5,672 )     (4,570 )     (21,021 )     (16,194 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions   $ 19,497     $ 15,646     $ 69,992     $ 60,119  
                         
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:                        
Cost of revenues, services   $ 10,382     $ 9,503     $ 59,711     $ 33,119  
Stock-based compensation expense     (753 )     (828 )     (21,472 )     (1,419 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services   $ 9,629     $ 8,675     $ 38,239     $ 31,700  
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:                        
Gross profit   $ 63,332     $ 55,800     $ 209,278     $ 211,122  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,414       1,381       36,135       2,365  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues     5,672       4,570       21,021       16,194  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 70,418     $ 61,751     $ 266,434     $ 229,681  
                         
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:                        
Gross margin     63.6 %     64.8 %     55.9 %     65.7 %
Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenues     1.4 %     1.6 %     9.6 %     0.7 %
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues as a percentage of revenues     5.7 %     5.3 %     5.6 %     5.0 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     70.7 %     71.7 %     71.1 %     71.4  
                         
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:                        
Research and development expense   $ 11,143     $ 8,508     $ 54,340     $ 30,557  
Stock-based compensation expense     (694 )     (553 )     (14,694 )     (946 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 10,449     $ 7,955     $ 39,646     $ 29,611  
                         
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:                        
Selling and marketing expense   $ 21,118     $ 18,963     $ 99,418     $ 68,127  
Stock-based compensation expense     (1,411 )     (1,108 )     (29,551 )     (1,892 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     (48 )           (176 )      
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense   $ 19,659     $ 17,855     $ 69,691     $ 66,235  
                         
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:                        
General and administrative expense   $ 25,620     $ 21,656     $ 149,057     $ 71,014  
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,495 )     (2,488 )     (67,524 )     (4,257 )
Severance expense     (917 )     (460 )     (3,031 )     (1,408 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 21,208     $ 18,708     $ 78,502     $ 65,349  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Non-GAAP Operating Income:                              
Income (loss) from operations   $ 2,493     $ 4,104     $ (104,758 )   $ 31,855  
Stock-based compensation expense     7,014       5,530       147,904       9,460  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues     5,672       4,570       21,021       16,194  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     48             176        
Severance expense     917       460       3,031       1,408  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 16,144     $ 14,664     $ 67,374     $ 58,917  
                               
Non-GAAP Net Income:                              
Income (loss) before income taxes   $ 2,806     $ 3,955     $ (107,869 )   $ 30,902  
Stock-based compensation expense     7,014       5,530       147,904       9,460  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues     5,672       4,570       21,021       16,194  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense     48             176        
Severance expense     917       460       3,031       1,408  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes     16,457       14,515       64,263       57,964  
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate     4,197       290       16,387       1,159  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 12,260     $ 14,225     $ 47,876     $ 56,805  
                               
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:                              
Non-GAAP net income   $ 12,260     $ 14,225     $ 47,876     $ 56,805  
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted     158,065       124,171       138,670       124,278  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS   $ 0.08     $ 0.11     $ 0.35     $ 0.46  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Adjusted EBITDA:                        
Net income (loss)   $ 230     $ 4,710     $ (78,937 )   $ 31,057  
Interest (income) expense, net     (313 )     149       3,111       953  
Income tax expense (benefit)     2,576       (755 )     (28,932 )     (155 )
Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment     2,909       2,468       11,018       8,996  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues     5,672       4,570       21,021       16,194  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense     48             176        
Stock-based compensation expense     7,014       5,530       147,904       9,460  
Severance expense     917       460       3,031       1,408  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 19,053     $ 17,132     $ 78,392     $ 67,913  
                         
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:                        
Total revenues   $ 99,544     $ 86,072     $ 374,665     $ 321,500  
Adjusted EBITDA margin     19.1 %     19.9 %     20.9 %     21.1 %


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Free Cash Flow:                        
Cash provided by operating activities   $ 39,499     $ 46,699     $ 59,543     $ 92,498  
Redemption of converted SARs                 22,889        
Property and equipment additions     (5,973 )     (7,024 )     (20,955 )     (20,339 )
Capitalized software additions     (2,604 )     (4,876 )     (11,850 )     (17,221 )
Free cash flow   $ 30,922     $ 34,799     $ 49,627     $ 54,938  
                         
Free Cash Flow Margin:                        
Total revenues   $ 99,544     $ 86,072     $ 374,665     $ 321,500  
Free cash flow margin     31.1 %     40.4 %     13.2 %     17.1 %


Investor Contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Media Contact:
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142





Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Vertex heißt Sal Visca als Chief Technology Officer willkommen
01.03.21
Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
01.03.21
Vertex Welcomes Sal Visca as Chief Technology Officer