Vertex Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

“Our strong fourth quarter financial results underscore the value we are delivering to our customers and partners around the world,” said David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer. “The investments we made throughout the year to scale our team, acquire world-class talent, and expand our global capabilities further position us to capture the significant market opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues of $99.5 million, up 15.7% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $83.9 million, up 15.1% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue of $316.4 million, up 13.6% year-over-year.

Operating income of $2.5 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $16.1 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same period prior year.

Net income of $0.2 million, compared to $4.7 million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP net income of $12.3 million, compared to $14.2 million for the same period prior year.

Net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $0.00, compared to $0.04 for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.08, compared to $0.11 for the same period prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, up 11.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%, compared to 19.9% for the same period prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities of $39.5 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period prior year. Free cash flow of $30.9 million, compared to $34.8 million for the same period prior year.



Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues of $374.7 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $316.8 million, up 14.9% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue of $316.4 million, up 13.6% year-over-year.

Operating loss of $(104.8) million, compared to operating income of $31.9 million for the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $67.4 million, compared to $58.9 million for the prior year.

Net loss of $(78.9) million, compared to net income of $31.1 million for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income of $47.9 million, compared to $56.8 million for the prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.60), compared to net income per basic and diluted Class A share of $0.20 and $0.25, respectively, and net income per basic and diluted Class B share of $0.26 and $0.25, respectively, for the prior year.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.35, compared to $0.46 for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million, up 15.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%, compared to 21.1% for the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities of $59.5 million, compared to $92.5 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $49.6 million, compared to $54.9 million for the prior year.



“We saw strong demand for our software and services from new and existing customers in the fourth quarter, as evidenced by our growth in total revenues, software subscription revenues and annual recurring revenues in both the fourth quarter and fiscal year as compared to 2019,” notes John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer. “The durability of our business model and operating discipline enabled accelerated investment in our technologies and go-to-market capacity while driving profitable growth.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Key Metrics: Ended 2020 with Annual Recurring Revenue per customer of over $78,000, compared to over $65,000 in prior year. Software subscription revenues from cloud-based subscriptions grew to 27.5% of total revenues in 2020, compared to 19.1% in prior year. Net Revenue Retention Rate was 106% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has averaged 108% over the last four quarters.

Ended 2020 with Annual Recurring Revenue per customer of over $78,000, compared to over $65,000 in prior year. Software subscription revenues from cloud-based subscriptions grew to 27.5% of total revenues in 2020, compared to 19.1% in prior year. Net Revenue Retention Rate was 106% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has averaged 108% over the last four quarters. Announced the availability of Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator, an intelligent data visualization and mapping tool that streamlines the management of complex VAT scenarios associated with cross-border supply chain transactions.

Acquired edge-computing startup, Tellutax, on January 25, 2021, enabling the next generation of tax technology solutions to be delivered seamlessly at the point of need with increased scalability and simplified management.

Announced the hiring of Sal Visca as Chief Technology Officer, an executive who is a recognized innovator and leader of global technology teams in e-commerce, business intelligence and enterprise management software.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, representing growth of 5.9% to 8.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million to $17.5 million, representing an increase of $0.2 million to $2.2 million.

For the full-year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $401 million to $405 million, representing growth of 7.0% to 8.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $72 million, representing a decrease of $6.4 million to $10.4 million. 2021 Adjusted EBITDA anticipates $2 million in increased operating expenses related to the acquisition of Tellutax in January 2021.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures included in our financial outlook were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures. Such items may include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results. The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP equivalents are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP financial measures, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by adding back to GAAP gross margin the impact of stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense and GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in the applicable expense categories for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss) the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, and severance expense included in GAAP operating income (loss) for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP income (loss) before income taxes the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, and severance expense included in GAAP income (loss) before income taxes for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes. Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5% and 2.0% for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and ESPP shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the net interest (income) or expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense and transaction costs included in GAAP net income (loss) for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by operating activities by adding back cash used for the redemption of converted stock appreciation rights redeemed in connection with the initial public offering and reducing it for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,051 $ 75,903 Funds held for customers 9,222 7,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,592, and $7,515 77,159 70,367 Advances to stockholders — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,259 11,695 Total current assets 402,691 165,557 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 56,557 54,727 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 31,989 32,075 Goodwill and other intangible assets 18,711 — Deferred commissions 11,743 11,196 Deferred income tax asset 29,974 219 Other assets 3,263 849 Total assets $ 554,928 $ 264,623 ​ ​ ​ Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 882 $ 50,804 Accounts payable 8,876 10,729 Accrued expenses 19,176 13,308 Distributions payable 2,700 13,183 Customer funds obligations 9,235 7,553 Accrued salaries and benefits 17,326 15,195 Accrued variable compensation 22,372 22,237 Deferred compensation, current 2,057 8,935 Deferred revenue 207,560 191,745 Deferred rent and other 939 840 Future acquisition commitment, current 845 — Total current liabilities 291,968 334,529 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 5,010 18,530 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,702 14,046 Long-term debt, net of current portion 225 682 Future acquisition commitment, net of current portion 8,905 — Deferred other liabilities 8,632 9,268 Total liabilities 329,442 377,055 Commitments and contingencies Options for redeemable shares — 17,344 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 and 0 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 600 shares authorized; 0 and 300 shares issued; 0 and 147 shares outstanding — — Class B non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 0 and 299,400 shares authorized; 0 and 162,297 shares issued; 0 and 120,270 shares outstanding — 54 Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 and 0 shares authorized; 26,327 and 0 shares issued and outstanding 26 — Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 and 0 shares authorized; 120,117 and 0 shares issued and outstanding 120 — Additional paid in capital 206,541 — Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 21,926 (90,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,127 ) (491 ) Treasury stock — (38,638 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 225,486 (129,776 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 554,928 $ 264,623





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 83,919 $ 72,937 $ 316,763 $ 275,629 Services 15,625 13,135 57,902 45,871 Total revenues 99,544 86,072 374,665 321,500 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 25,830 20,769 105,676 77,259 Services 10,382 9,503 59,711 33,119 Total cost of revenues 36,212 30,272 165,387 110,378 Gross profit 63,332 55,800 209,278 211,122 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,143 8,508 54,340 30,557 Selling and marketing 21,118 18,963 99,418 68,127 General and administrative 25,620 21,656 149,057 71,014 Depreciation and amortization 2,909 2,468 11,018 8,996 Other operating expense, net 49 101 203 573 Total operating expenses 60,839 51,696 314,036 179,267 Income (loss) from operations 2,493 4,104 (104,758 ) 31,855 Interest (income) expense, net (313 ) 149 3,111 953 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,806 3,955 (107,869 ) 30,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,576 (755 ) (28,932 ) (155 ) Net income (loss) 230 4,710 (78,937 ) 31,057 Other comprehensive (income) loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax (876 ) (181 ) 2,636 (5 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,106 $ 4,891 $ (81,573 ) $ 31,062 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ 41 $ 3 $ (6,660 ) $ 23 Net income (loss) per Class A share, basic $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.20 Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 25,888 73 11,096 118 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ 53 $ 142 $ (6,660 ) $ 965 Net income (loss) per Class A share, diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 35,754 3,754 11,096 3,861 Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ 189 $ 4,707 $ (72,277 ) $ 31,034 Net income (loss) per Class B share, basic $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 120,411 120,417 120,415 120,417 Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ 177 $ 4,568 $ (72,277 ) $ 30,092 Net income (loss) per Class B share, diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ (0.60 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 120,411 120,417 120,415 120,417





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 230 $ 4,710 $ (78,937 ) $ 31,057 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,629 7,038 32,215 25,190 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance 207 1,259 259 1,232 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17 67 373 266 Write-off of deferred financing costs 36 — 1,387 — Stock-based compensation expense 7,014 5,530 147,904 9,460 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 2,361 (848 ) (29,643 ) (848 ) Redemption of converted SARs — — (22,889 ) — Other 21 (8 ) 107 43 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,905 ) (13,126 ) (6,762 ) (10,116 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,791 455 (1,541 ) (809 ) Deferred commissions (1,371 ) (2,113 ) (547 ) (2,366 ) Accounts payable (3,035 ) 3,740 (1,842 ) 3,868 Accrued expenses 3,186 4,306 4,568 2,539 Accrued and deferred compensation 4,767 9,515 (632 ) 5,318 Deferred revenue 25,808 26,115 17,557 27,168 Other (257 ) 59 (2,034 ) 496 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,499 46,699 59,543 92,498 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 748 — (11,570 ) — Property and equipment additions (5,973 ) (7,024 ) (20,955 ) (20,339 ) Capitalized software additions (2,604 ) (4,876 ) (11,850 ) (17,221 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,829 ) (11,900 ) (44,375 ) (37,560 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in customer funds obligations 523 3,053 1,681 4,276 Proceeds from line of credit — — 12,500 — Principal payments on line of credit — — (12,500 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — — 175,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (222 ) (1,227 ) (226,251 ) (5,566 ) Payments for deferred financing costs, net — — (2,436 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with offering — — 423,024 — Payments for offering costs — — (6,222 ) — Payments for taxes on exercised options (2,814 ) 184 (14,813 ) — Purchase of treasury stock — (841 ) — (841 ) Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 957 — 957 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,785 — 8,808 68 Distributions to stockholders (32 ) (6,314 ) (146,116 ) (28,566 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,197 (5,145 ) 213,632 (30,629 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 390 188 (22 ) 12 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,257 29,842 228,778 24,321 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 279,016 53,653 83,495 59,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 312,273 $ 83,495 $ 312,273 $ 83,495 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,051 $ 75,903 $ 303,051 $ 75,903 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 9,222 7,592 9,222 7,592 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 312,273 $ 83,495 $ 312,273 $ 83,495





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 19,497 $ 15,646 $ 69,992 $ 60,119 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 9,629 $ 8,675 $ 38,239 $ 31,700 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 70,418 $ 61,751 $ 266,434 $ 229,681 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 71.7 % 71.1 % 71.4 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 10,449 $ 7,955 $ 39,646 $ 29,611 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 19,659 $ 17,855 $ 69,691 $ 66,235 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 21,208 $ 18,708 $ 78,502 $ 65,349 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,144 $ 14,664 $ 67,374 $ 58,917 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,260 $ 14,225 $ 47,876 $ 56,805 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 0.46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,053 $ 17,132 $ 78,392 $ 67,913 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.1 % 19.9 % 20.9 % 21.1 % Free cash flow $ 30,922 $ 34,799 $ 49,627 $ 54,938 Free cash flow margin 31.1 % 40.4 % 13.2 % 17.1 %





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 25,830 $ 20,769 $ 105,676 $ 77,259 Stock-based compensation expense (661 ) (553 ) (14,663 ) (946 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (5,672 ) (4,570 ) (21,021 ) (16,194 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 19,497 $ 15,646 $ 69,992 $ 60,119 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 10,382 $ 9,503 $ 59,711 $ 33,119 Stock-based compensation expense (753 ) (828 ) (21,472 ) (1,419 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 9,629 $ 8,675 $ 38,239 $ 31,700 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 63,332 $ 55,800 $ 209,278 $ 211,122 Stock-based compensation expense 1,414 1,381 36,135 2,365 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 5,672 4,570 21,021 16,194 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 70,418 $ 61,751 $ 266,434 $ 229,681 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Gross margin 63.6 % 64.8 % 55.9 % 65.7 % Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenues 1.4 % 1.6 % 9.6 % 0.7 % Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues as a percentage of revenues 5.7 % 5.3 % 5.6 % 5.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 71.7 % 71.1 % 71.4 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 11,143 $ 8,508 $ 54,340 $ 30,557 Stock-based compensation expense (694 ) (553 ) (14,694 ) (946 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 10,449 $ 7,955 $ 39,646 $ 29,611 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 21,118 $ 18,963 $ 99,418 $ 68,127 Stock-based compensation expense (1,411 ) (1,108 ) (29,551 ) (1,892 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (48 ) — (176 ) — Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 19,659 $ 17,855 $ 69,691 $ 66,235 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 25,620 $ 21,656 $ 149,057 $ 71,014 Stock-based compensation expense (3,495 ) (2,488 ) (67,524 ) (4,257 ) Severance expense (917 ) (460 ) (3,031 ) (1,408 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 21,208 $ 18,708 $ 78,502 $ 65,349





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Income (loss) from operations $ 2,493 $ 4,104 $ (104,758 ) $ 31,855 Stock-based compensation expense 7,014 5,530 147,904 9,460 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,672 4,570 21,021 16,194 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 48 — 176 — Severance expense 917 460 3,031 1,408 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,144 $ 14,664 $ 67,374 $ 58,917 Non-GAAP Net Income: Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,806 $ 3,955 $ (107,869 ) $ 30,902 Stock-based compensation expense 7,014 5,530 147,904 9,460 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,672 4,570 21,021 16,194 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 48 — 176 — Severance expense 917 460 3,031 1,408 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16,457 14,515 64,263 57,964 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate 4,197 290 16,387 1,159 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,260 $ 14,225 $ 47,876 $ 56,805 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 12,260 $ 14,225 $ 47,876 $ 56,805 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 158,065 124,171 138,670 124,278 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 0.46





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 230 $ 4,710 $ (78,937 ) $ 31,057 Interest (income) expense, net (313 ) 149 3,111 953 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,576 (755 ) (28,932 ) (155 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 2,909 2,468 11,018 8,996 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 5,672 4,570 21,021 16,194 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 48 — 176 — Stock-based compensation expense 7,014 5,530 147,904 9,460 Severance expense 917 460 3,031 1,408 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,053 $ 17,132 $ 78,392 $ 67,913 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 99,544 $ 86,072 $ 374,665 $ 321,500 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.1 % 19.9 % 20.9 % 21.1 %





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 39,499 $ 46,699 $ 59,543 $ 92,498 Redemption of converted SARs — — 22,889 — Property and equipment additions (5,973 ) (7,024 ) (20,955 ) (20,339 ) Capitalized software additions (2,604 ) (4,876 ) (11,850 ) (17,221 ) Free cash flow $ 30,922 $ 34,799 $ 49,627 $ 54,938 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 99,544 $ 86,072 $ 374,665 $ 321,500 Free cash flow margin 31.1 % 40.4 % 13.2 % 17.1 %





