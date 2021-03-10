ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it is expanding eligibility for its Connected for Success program to help bridge the digital divide for more Newfoundlanders, in addition to offering more speed options to support evolving connectivity needs. The Canadian first of its kind reliable, high-speed, low-cost Internet program is now expanding to new qualifying customers receiving income and disability benefits through Income Support or senior Newfoundlanders receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement. It is available everywhere in Newfoundland that Rogers offers Internet service.

“This last year in particular has shown us the vital role that networks and connectivity play in all of our lives. At Rogers we want to help ensure that no Canadian is left behind in accessing affordable Internet options,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “We were the first to introduce a program to help low-income Canadians connect and are pleased to expand today to help more Newfoundlanders with additional options to meet their needs. We are proud to play a role in bridging the digital divide to ensure more people and families stay connected to the things that matter most, including vital support systems, access to employment, learning and loved ones.”

Rogers was the first Internet provider to offer this type of program in Canada, introduced in Newfoundland in 2016 for those in Rent-Geared-to-Income housing, and for families receiving the Maximum Child Care Benefit through Connecting Families in 2018. After consulting with key government and community stakeholders, the expansion will include new speed options to support evolving connectivity needs of Newfoundlanders. Rogers newly expanded program supports the federal government’s plan to provide faster Internet speeds to all Canadians.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we all rely on digital connections now. It has reinforced the importance of access to affordable high-speed Internet as, now more than ever, Canadians are working, learning and communicating with friends and family from home,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “It is a priority for our Government to ensure that all Canadians get connected, and we are counting on our partners in the private sector to help us achieve that goal. I congratulate Rogers on expanding its Connected for Success program, now helping even more Canadians with their connectivity needs, and further bridging the digital divide.”