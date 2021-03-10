Abacus Announces $1,495,000 Financing

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (“ Abacus ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: AME) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (“ Offering ”) for proceeds of up to $1,495,000 through the issuance of up to 11,500,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.13 per Unit.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Proceeds from the Offering will be applied towards a program of drilling at the Company’s Willow copper-gold property in the Yerington camp of Nevada, as well as for general exploration and working capital.

The Company holds options and leases on the Willow and adjacent Nev-Lorraine copper-molybdenum properties near Yerington, Nevada, a 20% interest carried to production in the advanced Ajax copper-gold development project in B.C., and an option on the Jersey Valley epithermal gold property along the Battle Mountain trend of Nevada. Investors are referred to the Company website for the latest news and project descriptions.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions, including the exemption to existing shareholders of Abacus who are permitted to subscribe pursuant to British Columbia Instrument 45-534 – Exemption from Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders. If total subscriptions received for the ‎Offering exceed the maximum Offering amount of ‎‎$2,500,000, Units will be allocated pro rata among all subscribers qualifying under all available ‎exemptions, unless the Company otherwise increases the maximum Offering amount‎.

The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law.

On Behalf of the Board,

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

Paul G. Anderson, P. Geo.

President and CEO

About Abacus

Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on copper and gold in B.C. and Nevada. The Company’s main asset is a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. KGHM have recently reopened an office in Kamloops, B.C. to facilitate First Nation, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project towards a potential resubmission of the environmental application.