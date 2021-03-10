 

Stone Gold Finalizes Option Agreements for Acquisition of the East Breccia and Tribag Mine Projects in Batchewana Bay, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021   

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 9, 2021, the Company has entered into an option agreement with current claims holders (the “East Breccia Option Agreement”) to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the East Breccia project (the “East Breccia Project”) and a second option agreement with current claims holders (the “Tribag Option Agreement”) to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the Tribag project (the “Tribag Project”).

Option Agreement Terms
        
East Breccia Option Agreement

Under the terms of the East Breccia Option Agreement, Stone Gold has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the East Breccia Project by making the following cash payments and shares issuances:

  1. cash payment of $15,000 on the day of acceptance of the transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Closing”);
  2. issuance of 200,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) by the 30th day following the Closing;
  3. cash payment of $25,000 and issuance of 200,000 Shares by the first anniversary of the Closing;
  4. cash payment of $35,000 and issuance of 200,000 Shares by the second anniversary of the Closing;
  5. cash payment of $40,000 and issuance of 100,000 Shares by the third anniversary of the Closing; and
  6. cash payment of $50,000 and issuance of 100,000 Shares by the fourth anniversary of the Closing.

To further maintain the East Breccia Option Agreement in full force and effect, Stone Gold shall also incur cumulative exploration expenditures on the East Breccia Project of $300,000 as follows: (1) $100,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Closing; (2) $100,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Closing; and (3) $100,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the Closing.

Under the terms of the East Breccia Option Agreement, Stone Gold will pay a 2.0 % Net Smelter Return royalty (the “East Breccia NSR”) to the vendors on commencement of commercial production. Stone Gold will have the right, at any time until one year after commercial production to purchase 1.0 % of the 2.0% East Breccia NSR for $1,000,000.

Tribag Option Agreement

Under the terms of the East Breccia Option Agreement, Stone Gold has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tribag Project by making the following cash payments and shares issuances:

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Stone Gold signs drill contract for Mt. Jamie North Property in Red Lake, Ontario
09.02.21
Stone Gold Announces LOIs for the Acquisition of the East Breccia and Tribag Mine Properties in Batchewana Bay, Ontario