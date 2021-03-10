Green Thumb Industries Enters California Retail Market with Opening of Essence Pasadena on March 10

CHICAGO and PASADENA, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced it will open Essence Pasadena on March 10 with a guest appreciation-focused grand opening on March 20. Essence Pasadena is Green Thumb’s first retail location in California and 53rd store in the nation. Profits from March 10 and March 20 will be donated to the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Foundation with funds earmarked for the organization’s Minority Small Business Initiative which offers support to minority and women-owned businesses.

“Opening our first retail location in California is a milestone for the Green Thumb team,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We respect the decades of progress in California and the operators that have worked diligently to create access to cannabis and well-being throughout the state. We know our activities are made possible because of them. It is also an honor to contribute to the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Foundation to support minority and women-owned businesses.”

“Green Thumb is a very welcome addition to the local business community,” said Pasadena Chamber President and CEO Paul Little. “Their commitment to Pasadena is evident in their eagerness to support our minority business community by devoting first day profits from Essence Pasadena to the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Green Thumb is demonstrating a dedication to our community over the long term by supporting small businesses that do not necessarily have resources to invest in a Chamber membership that can bring assistance, resources and support for their growth and development.”

California is the largest legal cannabis market in the world, with experts estimating the market to generate between $6.9 to $8.1 billion in annual adult-use sales by 2024. The state has raised over $1 billion in cannabis tax revenue since adult-use sales began in 2018.

In addition to California, Green Thumb has retail stores in: Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Essence Pasadena offers pre-order for in-store pickup, curbside pickup and delivery. Customers can learn more by visiting EssenceDispensary.com. Essence Pasadena is located at 908 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.