 

CV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 18, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143835. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (877) 407-0784 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 689-8560. Please dial the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, March 25, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13717248.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is Latin for "course of life", and science is the pursuit of truth. CV Sciences: our name is our mission -improving quality of life through nature and science.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD products are sold at more than 7,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
ICR
Reed Anderson
646-277-1260
CVSciences@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com




