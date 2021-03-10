 

Martela Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 is available

Martela Corporation’s Annual Report for 2020 has been published in Finnish and English.  


The report including the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement is available at www.martela.com and as an attachment to this release.

The Financial Statements are published for the first time in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Financial Statements are available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.



Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.

