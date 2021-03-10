 

Mission Ready Provides Update on Product Deliveries, Strategy to Maximize Contract Value

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (“Mission Ready” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: MRS) (OTCQB: MSNVF) is pleased to provide an update further to the Company’s October 8, 2020 news release announcing that it had received an aggregate of $112 million in purchase orders (each purchase order, a “Purchase Order”) to supply isolation gowns in connection with the Company’s September 18, 2020 news release announcing that it had been awarded new contracts valued at an estimated $127 million, with a ceiling of $435 million (the “Contracts”).

As part of the US Government’s COVID-19 pandemic response, the Contracts were awarded to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. (“Unifire”) through the United States Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support (“DLA”) Clothing & Textiles (“C&T”) supply chain to facilitate the delivery of personal protective equipment to the United States Department of Health and Human Services for the Strategic National Stockpile.

First announced in a news release dated February 2, 2021, the Company has engaged Tremont Strategies Group (“Tremont”) to help maximize the value of the Purchase Orders received across the Contracts during the term which spans from September 2020 through September 2021 (the “Term”). Tremont is a strategic, bipartisan government relations firm based in Boston, MA and Washington, DC. Tremont specializes in executing complex, multi-faceted campaigns by utilizing a comprehensive approach to engage stakeholders, policymakers and the general public in order to educate and advocate for its client’s position. With decades of experience in the public and private sectors, Tremont offers in-depth analysis’ on policy matters and proposals before state and federal government, and provides the expertise and entrepreneurial creativity needed to build successful comprehensive public affairs strategies.

Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready, said, “I am exceptionally proud of the tireless efforts of our team and trusted industry partners who have presided over the successful, on-time delivery of 13,328,670 of the 18,000,000 isolation gowns ordered across the Contracts to date. Though we are unable to definitely predict the aggregate value of Purchase Orders to be issued across the Contracts during the Term, with another 6 months and up to ~$323 million in runway remaining, we continue to proactively demonstrate Mission Ready’s preparedness and ability to accommodate additional Purchase Orders across the Contracts in the coming months in an effort to maximize the value of the Contracts to the Company beyond the Purchase Orders currently queued for delivery.”

