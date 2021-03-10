Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to
develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.
“Throughout 2020, we made significant progress advancing our DNAbilize platform technology in a variety of important indications, bringing us one step closer to bringing this potentially lifesaving therapy to patients with limited treatment options,” stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “We are particularly proud to have made these advances amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic, knowing that cancer continues to be a leading killer with an ongoing great need for new therapies.”
“We recently strengthened our intellectual property portfolio and our balance sheet, giving us the patent protection and financial underpinning to support these clinical programs through to a number of value-creating inflection points,” continued Mr. Nielsen.
Recent Corporate Highlights
Raised $13.0 Million in Public Offering. In February, Bio-Path announced the closing of a public offering for the offering of 1,710,600 shares of common stock at a price to the
public of $7.60 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $13.0 million, before deducting the fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
Received Third U.S. Patent Grant Related to Manufacture of Platform Technology. In February, Bio-Path announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted U.S.
Patent No. 10,898,506 titled, "P-ethoxy nucleic acids for liposomal formulation." The new patent builds on earlier patents granted that protect the platform technology for DNAbilize, the
Company’s novel RNAi nanoparticle drug.
Announced First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BP1002. In November, Bio-Path announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial
evaluating the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients.
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
- The Company reported a net loss of $10.9 million, or $2.83 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million, or $3.24 per share, for the year ended
December 31, 2019.
