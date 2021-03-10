Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call to be Held Today at 8:30 A.M. ET

HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“Throughout 2020, we made significant progress advancing our DNAbilize platform technology in a variety of important indications, bringing us one step closer to bringing this potentially lifesaving therapy to patients with limited treatment options,” stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “We are particularly proud to have made these advances amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic, knowing that cancer continues to be a leading killer with an ongoing great need for new therapies.”