 

Kingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:04  |  49   |   |   

BEIJING, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6443958. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 25, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0206
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117
Conference ID: 6443958

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 17, 2021 BEIJING, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | 5 Abgänge und 2 Neuaufnahmen
14.02.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele. Stops. Limits. Und der nächste Verdoppler.