First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the Government of Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) today responds to the several inaccurate and misleading Mexican media articles that have been recently published regarding the ongoing tax dispute with the Government of Mexico.



In order to be transparent regarding the facts surrounding the Company’s decision to file a NAFTA Request for Arbitration and for the benefit of those loyal and interested shareholders and stakeholders, the Company wishes to provide an update and a status summary of the tax dispute: