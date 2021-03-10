 

First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the Government of Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  110   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) today responds to the several inaccurate and misleading Mexican media articles that have been recently published regarding the ongoing tax dispute with the Government of Mexico.

In order to be transparent regarding the facts surrounding the Company’s decision to file a NAFTA Request for Arbitration and for the benefit of those loyal and interested shareholders and stakeholders, the Company wishes to provide an update and a status summary of the tax dispute:

  • First Majestic is a Canadian public company that pays its taxes in accordance with domestic legislation in Canada and Mexico and to the Company’s knowledge is up to date in all its tax payments.
  • First Majestic acquired Primero Empresa Minera, S.A. de C.V. (“PEM”), the owner of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine in May 2018, via the acquisition of Primero Mining Corp. (“Primero”). Mr. Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic Silver, was not the CEO of PEM prior to its purchase in May 2018.
  • In 2010 and under prior ownership, PEM acquired the San Dimas mine and assumed all obligations under a pre-existing streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (“WPM”) dating back to 2004, whereby PEM was required to sell most of the silver production from the San Dimas mine to WPM at US$4.00 per ounce.
  • To provide certainty of tax treatment for sales under the streaming agreement, PEM entered into an Advance Pricing Agreement (“APA”), with the Mexican government in October 2012 and obtained a ruling from the Mexican tax authorities confirming the APA for the years of 2010 to 2014. The APA confirmed that taxes payable by PEM under the streaming agreement would be calculated on the basis of the actual realized revenue and not on the basis of market prices.
  • During the years in question, 2010 to 2014, taxable income for PEM was as follows:
Tax year Taxable income (loss)
MXP 		FX Rate Taxable income (loss)
USD
2010 (127,062,692 ) 12.64 (10,055,071 )
2011 (509,666,527 ) 12.43 (41,011,871 )
2012 105,377,951   13.17 8,002,255  
2013 53,214,284   12.77 4,167,960  
2014 606,694,840   13.30 45,622,018  
Total 128,557,856     6,725,292  

Over the period in question PEM had a combined net earnings before taxes of approximately US$6.7 million. According to the Company’s constitutional law advisors, under Mexican law, taxes may not be imposed on income not received.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the Government of Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) today responds to the several inaccurate and misleading Mexican media articles that have been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Silber - Defizit kommt!: Endeavour Silver begeistert mit Bilanz-Boost
06.03.21
Was ein Schwachsinn!: Gold und Silber unter Druck wegen banalen Gründen - Rache der Manipulateure an wallstreetsilverbets.com?
05.03.21
First Majestic wurde in Mexiko als Unternehmen mit sozialer Verantwortung geehrt
05.03.21
First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico
05.03.21
First Majestic Awarded as Socially Responsible Business in Mexico
05.03.21
Goldexperte Bußler: So überverkauft wie seit 2013 nicht mehr
04.03.21
Gold: SKRR Exploration, First Majestic, Lufthansa – Diese Werte heben ab!
03.03.21
Inflation ante portas – Schulden wachsen
02.03.21
First Majestic stellt Antrag auf ein Schiedsverfahren nach NAFTA gegen die mexikanische Regierung
02.03.21
First Majestic Initiates International Arbitration Request under NAFTA against the Government of Mexico

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02:42 Uhr
42.097
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
31.01.21
152
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit