Baudax Bio to Participate at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Presentations” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be made available for a period of 30 days following the event.