Baudax Bio to Participate at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Presentations” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be made available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.


