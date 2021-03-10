Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical
needs, today announced seven presentations at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.
“We are excited to present the 6-month data from our phase 2 PaTH Forward trial in adult hypoparathyroidism for the first time at a scientific conference. These data demonstrate that TransCon PTH can help to reduce or eliminate standard of care treatment, while maintaining serum calcium within the normal range, improving quality of life and driving expected increases in bone remodeling for people with hypoparathyroidism,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma. “We also will present two years of follow-up data for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), our investigational once-weekly growth hormone, which show durable results in children treated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, and we will provide additional updates on each of our clinical programs in endocrinology.”
ENDO 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual Event: Presentation Details
|Oral Presentation
|Title
|Date/Time
|TransCon PTH as a Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: 6-Month Update from the PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension.
|
Abstract Number: 7216.
Oral Session: OR06. Novel Treatments for Metabolic Bone Diseases.
Mar 23, 2021, 2:00–3:00 PM.
|Poster Presentations
|Title
|Date/Time
|Efficacy and Safety of up to 2 Years of Treatment with TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in Treatment-Naïve and Treatment-Experienced Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency.
|
Abstract Number: 7215.
Poster Session: P33. Growth and Growth Hormone.
|Design of the foresiGHt Trial: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial to Compare Once-Weekly TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) to Placebo and Daily Somatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD).
|
Abstract Number: 7942.
Poster Session: P30. Clinical Trials and Study Updates in Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary.
|Economic Burden of Growth Hormone Deficiency in a U.S. Pediatric Population.
|
Abstract Number: 7212.
|
