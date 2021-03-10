 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:05  |  57   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced seven presentations at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.

“We are excited to present the 6-month data from our phase 2 PaTH Forward trial in adult hypoparathyroidism for the first time at a scientific conference. These data demonstrate that TransCon PTH can help to reduce or eliminate standard of care treatment, while maintaining serum calcium within the normal range, improving quality of life and driving expected increases in bone remodeling for people with hypoparathyroidism,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma. “We also will present two years of follow-up data for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), our investigational once-weekly growth hormone, which show durable results in children treated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, and we will provide additional updates on each of our clinical programs in endocrinology.”

ENDO 2021 Annual Meeting Virtual Event: Presentation Details

Oral Presentation
Title Date/Time
TransCon PTH as a Hormone Replacement Therapy for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism: 6-Month Update from the PaTH Forward Open-Label Extension. Abstract Number: 7216.
Oral Session: OR06. Novel Treatments for Metabolic Bone Diseases.
Mar 23, 2021, 2:00–3:00 PM.
Poster Presentations
Title Date/Time
Efficacy and Safety of up to 2 Years of Treatment with TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in Treatment-Naïve and Treatment-Experienced Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency. Abstract Number: 7215.
Poster Session: P33. Growth and Growth Hormone.
Design of the foresiGHt Trial: A Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial to Compare Once-Weekly TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) to Placebo and Daily Somatropin in Adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). Abstract Number: 7942.
Poster Session: P30. Clinical Trials and Study Updates in Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary.
Economic Burden of Growth Hormone Deficiency in a U.S. Pediatric Population. Abstract Number: 7212.
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced seven presentations at ENDO …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on March 10
26.02.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces New “Outgrow GHD” Educational Resource to Support Rare Disease Day 2021
18.02.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
4
Ascendis Pharma