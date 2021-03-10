Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Seven Presentations at ENDO 2021, Demonstrating Commitment to People with Rare Endocrine Diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced seven presentations at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, taking place virtually from March 20-23, 2021.



“We are excited to present the 6-month data from our phase 2 PaTH Forward trial in adult hypoparathyroidism for the first time at a scientific conference. These data demonstrate that TransCon PTH can help to reduce or eliminate standard of care treatment, while maintaining serum calcium within the normal range, improving quality of life and driving expected increases in bone remodeling for people with hypoparathyroidism,” said Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Endocrine Medical Sciences at Ascendis Pharma. “We also will present two years of follow-up data for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), our investigational once-weekly growth hormone, which show durable results in children treated for pediatric growth hormone deficiency, and we will provide additional updates on each of our clinical programs in endocrinology.”