 

Bridging Digital Divide Rogers expands Connected for Success low-cost and reliable high-speed Internet program to help more New Brunswickers

Program now available to anyone in Rogers service area receiving income support through the Social Assistance Program, Disability Support Program, or seniors receiving Guaranteed Income Supplement

Expansion includes addition of faster speed options to further support growing connectivity needs

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers Communications announced it is expanding eligibility for its Connected for Success program to help bridge the digital divide for more New Brunswickers, in addition to offering more speed options to support evolving connectivity needs. The Canadian first of its kind reliable, high-speed, low-cost Internet program is now expanding to new qualifying customers receiving income support through the Social Assistance Program, Disability Support Program, or for senior New Brunswickers receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement. It is available everywhere in New Brunswick that Rogers offers Internet service.

“This last year in particular has shown us the vital role that networks and connectivity play in all of our lives. At Rogers we want to help ensure that no Canadian is left behind in accessing affordable Internet options,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “We were the first to introduce a program to help low-income Canadians connect and are pleased to expand today to help more New Brunswickers with additional options to meet their needs. We are proud to play a role in bridging the digital divide to ensure more people and families stay connected to the things that matter most, including vital support systems, access to employment, learning and loved ones.”

Rogers was the first Internet provider to offer this type of program in Canada, introduced in New Brunswick in 2016 for those in Rent-Geared-to-Income housing, and for families receiving the Maximum Child Care Benefit through Connecting Families in 2018. After consulting with key government and community stakeholders, the expansion will include new speed options to support evolving connectivity needs of New Brunswickers. Rogers newly expanded program supports the federal government’s plan to provide faster Internet speeds to all Canadians.

