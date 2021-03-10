 

LGI Homes opens first community near Baltimore

Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills offers single-family homes priced from the $280s

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills, the builder’s first community in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills is conveniently located in Hanover, Penn., near PA-94, providing central access to the major employment centers of both Baltimore and York, in addition to an array of local amenities offered nearby. LGI plans to construct 78 homes at Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills, priced from the $280s.

Buyers at Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills may choose from a variety of one- and two-story floor plans, ranging in size from approximately 1,290 square feet to over 2,600 square feet. These three- to five-bedroom homes are move-in ready and include popular features such as open entertaining areas, upgraded kitchens, private master retreats and covered patios. Additionally, each home has been carefully designed with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome suite of upgrades, adding style and value while simplifying the homebuying process. The homes at Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills include an array of designer finishes, such as polished granite countertops, kitchen appliances by Whirlpool, high-grade wood cabinetry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, LED ENERGY STAR lighting and programmable thermostats. Homeowners will also enjoy the curb appeal provided by professionally landscaped front yards, extra-wide driveways and exterior coach lighting.

“We are very excited to announce our first community in the state of Pennsylvania, Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills,” said Paul DiConsiglio, vice president of sales for LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “This beautiful community offers tremendous value to buyers in the Gettysburg-Hanover area looking for an affordable, new home in an incredible location. The community is just minutes from Hanover’s ‘Golden Mile’ of shops and restaurants, and a short drive from Codorus State Park and the Gettysburg National Military Park.”

Situated in the picturesque countryside, Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills offers a peaceful refuge just minutes from every convenience. Residents will find groceries at a variety of stores near the community, including Weis, Food Lion, Walmart and Target. North Hanover Mall, featuring stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Burlington, is less than 2 miles from the community. Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills is zoned to the award-winning Conewago Valley School District.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers at Quarry Oaks at Cambrian Hills. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 750-6894 ext 161 or visit LGIHomes.com/QuarryOaksatCambrianHills. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

