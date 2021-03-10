Lantronix Expands Its Remote Environment Management Offerings With New EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway

Integrated with Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow management platform, Global connectivity and VPN as a Service, EMG7500 supports business continuity in remote sites and unmanned locations

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced its new EMG7500, a cost-effective, secure edge management gateway in a small form factor. Designed for use in virtually any type of remote or unmanned site, the EMG7500 is an integrated part of Lantronix’s business continuity solution of interlocking hardware, software and value-added services. With the EMG7500, Lantronix is expanding its offering of REM solutions within its EMG family of Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) products.

“As a leader in Out-of-Band Remote Management, Lantronix uniquely understands the challenges of ensuring business continuity across remote locations, branch offices and unmanned sites,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix is devoted to bringing to our customers secure and reliable edge management solutions with an integrated suite of software, hardware and connectivity services, which includes the EMG7500 gateway.”

“The EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway, together with our ConsoleFlow centralized management platform and our Global connectivity and VPN services, provides the same quality, reliability and functionality that customers appreciate in our larger edge gateways,” said Jonathan Shipman, vice president of Strategy at Lantronix. “Designed for remote and unmanned sites such as branch offices and operational facilities, the EMG7500’s small form factor is perfect for applications where space is limited or at a premium.”

With its compact design, the EMG7500 is an effective solution alongside critical infrastructure in remote sites, including branch offices, retail stores and unmanned sites such as ATMs and cell towers. Delivering reliable and secure edge management for offsite network device management in a cost-effective and small form factor, the EMG7500 enables remote troubleshooting, resilience and remediation to improve the uptime and efficiency of networks and keep businesses running smoothly.