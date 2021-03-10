 

Lantronix Expands Its Remote Environment Management Offerings With New EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Integrated with Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow management platform, Global connectivity and VPN as a Service, EMG7500 supports business continuity in remote sites and unmanned locations

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced its new EMG7500, a cost-effective, secure edge management gateway in a small form factor. Designed for use in virtually any type of remote or unmanned site, the EMG7500 is an integrated part of Lantronix’s business continuity solution of interlocking hardware, software and value-added services. With the EMG7500, Lantronix is expanding its offering of REM solutions within its EMG family of Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) products.

“As a leader in Out-of-Band Remote Management, Lantronix uniquely understands the challenges of ensuring business continuity across remote locations, branch offices and unmanned sites,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix is devoted to bringing to our customers secure and reliable edge management solutions with an integrated suite of software, hardware and connectivity services, which includes the EMG7500 gateway.”

“The EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway, together with our ConsoleFlow centralized management platform and our Global connectivity and VPN services, provides the same quality, reliability and functionality that customers appreciate in our larger edge gateways,” said Jonathan Shipman, vice president of Strategy at Lantronix. “Designed for remote and unmanned sites such as branch offices and operational facilities, the EMG7500’s small form factor is perfect for applications where space is limited or at a premium.”

With its compact design, the EMG7500 is an effective solution alongside critical infrastructure in remote sites, including branch offices, retail stores and unmanned sites such as ATMs and cell towers. Delivering reliable and secure edge management for offsite network device management in a cost-effective and small form factor, the EMG7500 enables remote troubleshooting, resilience and remediation to improve the uptime and efficiency of networks and keep businesses running smoothly.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix Expands Its Remote Environment Management Offerings With New EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway Integrated with Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow management platform, Global connectivity and VPN as a Service, EMG7500 supports business continuity in remote sites and unmanned locationsIRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Lantronix Announces the Availability of Mobile Hardware Development Kit Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
17.02.21
Lantronix bringt neue EDS3000-Seriell-zu-Ethernet-Server auf den Markt und bietet damit kostengünstiges Remote-IoT-Gerätemanagement
17.02.21
Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management
11.02.21
Lantronix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results