PARTS iD, Inc. to Present at DA Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the Company is participating in the DA Davidson 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

About PARTS iD, Inc.