 

Monro, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

~ Acquisition of 30 California-based Stores, Adding $45 Million in Expected Annualized Sales ~

~ Expands Presence in Attractive Western Region with a Total of 116 Stores ~

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire California-based Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.

The acquisition includes 30 Mountain View Tire & Auto Service retail stores located in the Los Angeles area, further solidifying the Company’s geographic footprint in California. Monro will continue to operate all of these locations.

Robert Mellor, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Monro, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Mountain View Tire & Service, which builds on our growing presence in the dynamic Western United States. Executing on strategically located acquisitions is a critical cornerstone of our growth strategy, and this announcement underscores the progress we have made on capitalizing on attractive opportunities in our fragmented industry. We are excited to welcome Mountain View to the Monro family.”

Nick Mitsos, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mountain View, stated, “We are thrilled and proud to have selected Monro, a company that shares Mountain View’s core values to always put the customer first and provide the highest level of informed, dedicated and trusted service, to continue Mountain View’s journey. I look forward to a bright future under Monro’s ownership.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and add approximately $45 million in annualized sales, representing a sales mix of 70% service and 30% tires. On a combined basis, acquisitions completed and announced to date in fiscal 2021 represent an expected total of $65 million in annualized sales.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,264 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:        
Kim Rudd
Executive Assistant
(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird
FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5600




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monro, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc. ~ Acquisition of 30 California-based Stores, Adding $45 Million in Expected Annualized Sales ~ ~ Expands Presence in Attractive Western Region with a Total of 116 Stores ~ ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend