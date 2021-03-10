Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets

*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DENVER, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated March 10, 2020 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, (“Spinco”). Under the Arrangement Agreement, Mydecine will transfer its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets (defined below) to SpinCo in accordance with a plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”), in consideration for approximately 10,000,000 common shares of Spinco (the “Spinco Shares”). The Spinco Shares will then be distributed to Mydecine’s shareholders on a pro rata basis. Upon completion of the Arrangement, Mydecine’s shareholders will own shares in two reporting issuers.



Spinco intends to apply to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange or the Aequitas Neo Exchange upon completion of the Arrangement.