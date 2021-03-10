 

Nephros to Participate in M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17th and 18th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST, featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, Nephros will provide an overview of how they are advancing water safety through pathogen detection and water purification.  The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com


Company Contact:

Andy Astor, President and CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com

www.nephros.com




