Plateau Energy Metals Provides Update on Arrangement with American Lithium

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) announces that the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its security holders in connection with its previously announced business combination (“Arrangement”) with American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium”) is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2021. Materials for the Special Meeting will be mailed to shareholders and optionholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2021. Further details about the Arrangement are set out in the news release of February 9, 2021 and in the information circular to be filed on SEDAR and mailed to shareholders and optionholders of Plateau at the beginning of April. All shareholders and optionholders of Plateau are urged to read the information circular once available, as it will contain important additional information concerning the Arrangement.



The Arrangement will be carried out by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and will require the approval of: (i) at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by all Plateau shareholders; (ii) at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by all Plateau shareholders and all holders of Plateau stock options voting together as a single class; and (iii) and a simple majority of the votes cast by all Plateau shareholders excluding certain interested or related parties as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101, in each case by securityholders present in person or represented by proxy at the securityholder meeting.

Closing of the Arrangement is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature, including, without limitation, approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Arrangement is anticipated to occur in May 2021.

Immediately following the completion of the Arrangement, Plateau will become a wholly owned subsidiary of American Lithium, while former Plateau shareholders will own approximately 21% of American Lithium’s shares on an outstanding undiluted basis upon completion of the Arrangement.

The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both American Lithium and Plateau, and the directors of Plateau, based on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Plateau, recommend that Plateau shareholders and optionholders vote in favour of the Arrangement. Directors and officers of Plateau and certain shareholders have entered into customary voting support agreements, representing in aggregate approximately 17% of Plateau’s outstanding common shares, to vote in favour of the Agreement.