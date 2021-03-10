 

Webinar The role of antibody testing as a companion test to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

Webinar: The role of antibody testing as a companion test to
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

York, U.K. 10 March 2021:  Abingdon Health plc, a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, will present a webinar entitled ‘The role of antibody testing as a companion test to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination’ in partnership with Fierce Pharma on Thursday 1st April.

The nature of testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus has changed over the course of the pandemic. Once, antibody tests were predominantly used for charting the spread of infection within communities, but today they are emerging as a key pillar of large-scale immunisation campaigns. Abingdon’s own antibody test for the virus, the AbC-19 Rapid Test, is a self-contained, highly accurate lateral flow immunoassay designed to give results within 20 minutes at the point of use.

Attendees are invited to join Abingdon Health and an expert panel to discuss new data demonstrating the key roles antibody testing has to play, which will foster discussions on understanding longevity of immunity and provide the opportunity to examine the rationale of pre-screening people for antibodies prior to vaccination.

The data will enable examination of antibody vaccine response using rapid neutralising antibody tests. 

The webinar will allow viewers to:

  • Learn about the importance of neutralising rapid antibody detection and vaccine role out
  • Gain insight into how patients respond to COVID-19 vaccines
  • Discover the longevity of neutralising antibodies following infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus
  • Review the performance characteristics and usability of rapid antibody tests

Panellists include key academic leaders alongside Abingdon Health:

  • Professor Mark Drayson, Clinical Immunologist, University of Birmingham, UK
  • Professor Tara Moore, Professor of Personalised Medicine, Ulster University, NI
  • Professor Lawrence S. Young, Virologist and Pro-Dean for External Affairs, Warwick Medical School and Director of the Warwick Cancer Research Centre, UK
  • Nina Garrett, R&D Director, Abingdon Health, UK

             

Register now online to confirm your interest and receive access details.

For more information please contact:

Abingdon Health plc                                                                                 +44 (0) 1904 406082                                                                                                                                                                                             

