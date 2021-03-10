ePlay and ThreeD Capital Partner to Expand eSports Universe

“ePlay is uniquely positioned with eSports intellectual property in sports, fitness, and entertainment segments,” says Sheldon Inwentash, CEO of ThreeD Capital. “The potential for revenue expansion, new titles, and new markets is very attractive.”

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) and ThreeD Capital ( CSE:IDK : OTC:IDKFF ) today announce a new strategic partnership leveraging the partners' eSports intellectual property, networks, and expertise. Recently, ePlay announced the release of the ePlay ES (eSports) series of games with Skillz ( SKLZ ). Through the partnership, ThreeD Capital expands its strategic eSports positions. The partnership will result in new sports and eSports titles, new marketing partnerships, and new revenue streams.

In addition to expertise and advisory roles ThreeD Capital and its principal have also invested directly in ePlay. ThreeD and ePlay will hit the ground running with existing and upcoming ePlay titles such as Howie Mandel’s Howie Go Viral, Outbreak ES, and Big Shot Basketball. New sports and fitness titles will also work their way to release and launch.

“Accelerating revenue generation of ePlay’s current mobile game and eSports portfolio, including ePlay games developed in partnership with producer and comedian Howie Mandel, plus the launch of upcoming titles and revenue streams, is an immediate, direct, and exciting result of working with ThreeD Capital,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital.

Other Information

On March 4, e-Play initiated a non-brokered private placement investment to raise up to $800,000 by issuing up to 8,000,000 units of securities in the capital of the Company with each Unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant to issue a second share at $0.20 per share for a one year term from the date of issue (the ”Private Placement”). The Company has closed the first tranche of this Private Placement and issued 5,750,000 common shares and 5,750,000 warrants for gross proceeds of $575,000. No commissions were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Shares and Warrants issued in the first tranche closing contain restrictions from trading for four months and one day from the date of issue. e-Play intends to raise further funding under the current Private Placement and will announce additional closings as relevant.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, eSports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports, specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com



