ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manganese alloys are gaining preference to metal-based alloys in numerous applications. In particular, ferromanganese finds widespread and steady demand in the steel industry, where it is used to carbon steel. The use of manganese imparts various desired characteristics to the final steel products such as combination of stiffness, hardness, toughness, hardenability, and wear resistance. Further, the use of various grades of ferromanganese aids in fabrication of steel products in the way they are forged and rolled before final shape is given. Manganese is also used as desulfurizer and an alloying agent to develop lower carbon content steels. Manganese when alloys with nickel imparts good thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance.

Growing volumes of manganese ore mining to meet the demand for steel industry is a key driver and accelerant for the expanding valuation of the manganese alloys market over the years. During the forecast period of 2019 – 2027, the global valuation is predicted to rise at 5.9% CAGR.

Key Findings of Manganese Alloys Market Study

Proliferating Use in Numerous Industries Drive Prospects

The growing demand for manganese alloys in various end-use industrial applications is key to expanding revenue streams in the manganese alloys market. Grades of alloys are used in ships and boats construction, where the use of manganese imparts high tensile strength and hardenability. The use of manganese as alloys considerably improved the machinability of end-use applications of the steel industry. The unique combination of properties that manganese alloys results in lightweight automobile structures. The growing use of ferromanganese alloys in the steel industry has been driven by the rapid strides in steel manufacturing in some of the rapidly emerging economies of the world.