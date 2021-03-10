 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Drives Hybrid Cloud Disruption With New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services and Partnerships

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a series of innovation updates to its market-leading HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio, and new capabilities and partnerships designed to dramatically simplify the experience and expand the reach of the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business. These updates include:

  • New HPE GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines, containers and bare metal management with scalable, modular entry points specifically tailored for mid-market businesses, starting at 100 VMs, and increasing to 600 VMs.
  • New agreements with ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro Inc., Synnex, and Tech Data that expand the market reach for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services by integrating HPE GreenLake in their online marketplaces. HPE has also expanded its colocation partnership with CyrusOne and collaboration with digital infrastructure provider Equinix to greatly simplify the cloud experience for joint customers.
  • A new simplified billing experience on HPE GreenLake Central that enables partners to deliver a cloud experience to their customers faster and more seamlessly.
  • Enhanced features to the HPE GreenLake for Aruba offering, part of the HPE Partner Ready for Networking Program, tailored to partners seeking to shift to an as-a-service selling model, while helping end customers achieve maximum return on networking investments.

Businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organizations recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach through public cloud does not work for the majority of their applications and data, which must stay on-premises or at the edge, due to several factors, including cost, compliance, control, governance, latency and performance, security, and application entanglement.

HPE provides a unique approach to hybrid cloud through HPE GreenLake cloud services, which combines the agility and simplicity of the cloud with the governance and control of an on-premises environment. This strategy clearly resonates with the market, as the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business now has over $4.5 billion in total contract value, and in Q1 2021 HPE grew its Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR) by 27 percent year-over-year. This momentum is further magnified by HPE’s partner ecosystem, with partner led orders for HPE GreenLake growing 116% in Q1 2021. Now HPE partners of every category – including channel, colocation, distributor, independent software vendors, service providers, and systems integrators – have embraced HPE GreenLake as a platform of choice for delivering digital transformation for their clients.

