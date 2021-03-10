 

Hilton Grand Vacations to Acquire Diamond Resorts, Creating the Premier Leisure Operator With the Broadest Offering in the Vacation Ownership Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021   

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) (“HGV” or “the Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Diamond Resorts International, Inc. (“Diamond”) from funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), funds managed by affiliates of Reverence Capital Partners (“Reverence”), and other Diamond stockholders, in a stock-based transaction with an equity value of approximately $1.4 billion1. Under the terms of the agreement, the Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders will receive 34.5 million shares of HGV common stock, subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition will combine the strength of HGV’s brand and culture with Diamond, the largest independent timeshare operator. Diamond’s 92 leisure resorts and nearly 400,000 owners uniquely complement HGV’s 62 upscale and luxury properties and over 325,000 owners, and the combination will create the premier vacation ownership company with the broadest offering in the industry.

“I’m excited to announce our transformational agreement to add Diamond Resorts to the Hilton Grand Vacations family, accelerating our next phase of growth,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “This strategic combination will leverage the strengths of each company, positioning us to drive significant Net Owner Growth while enhancing efficiencies of scale and generating significant shareholder value. Diamond’s extensive regional, drive-to network of resorts and expanded demographics uniquely complement HGV’s best-in-class lead generation, world-class hospitality, and premier destinations backed by the strength of the Hilton brand. For our valued team members, owners and guests, this combination creates new opportunities to provide exciting destinations and memorable vacation experiences while continuing to provide exceptional levels of service.”

“Through this agreement, HGV and Diamond will create a new global standard of vacation ownership hospitality,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. “Together, we will expand Diamond’s unique events and concert platform and deliver the broadest range of world-class experiences available in the industry, providing our members and owners with additional flexibility, unforgettable vacations and experiences of a lifetime. We are thrilled to join the HGV family and look forward to achieving new heights of excellence.”

