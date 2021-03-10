 

Sterigenics Announces Expansion of Rantigny Facility to Increase European Sterilization Capacity

OAK BROOK, IL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterigenics S.A.S., a subsidiary of Sotera Health and a global leader in comprehensive sterilization services, announces the expansion of its ethylene oxide (EO) facility located in Rantigny, France to increase European sterilization capacity. The expansion increases the Rantigny facility’s total sterilization throughput and diversifies its capabilities with the addition of a 32-pallet chamber. “Local and regional demand for contract sterilization services has been increasing to meet healthcare needs,” said Pontus Rundstrom, Vice President, Operations EMEAA. “The additional capacity at Rantigny shows our commitment to our sterilization customers by helping to get their products into the market in a fast, flexible and reliable way.”

Sterigenics remains committed to addressing the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world. The Sterigenics’ Rantigny facility provides routine EO, EOStat rapid processing, cycle development and process validation and offers laboratory testing services through its co-located Nelson Labs facility. The Rantigny expansion follows Sterigenics’ recent acquisition of Iotron Industries, a leading electron beam provider in North America. The acquisition further expands the company’s capacity across multiple technologies throughout its global network.

About Sotera Health: Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health.

About Sterigenics: Sterigenics is a leading global provider of outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets. With our industry recognized scientific and technological expertise we help to ensure the safety of millions of patients and healthcare practitioners around the world every year. Across our 48 facilities worldwide, we offer our customers a complete range of outsourced terminal sterilization services, primarily using the three major sterilization technologies: gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide processing and electron beam irradiation and expert advisory services. We are committed to addressing the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world and partnering with our customers to eliminate threats to human health. Safeguarding Global Health - with every product we sterilize.

About Nelson Labs: Nelson Labs is a global leader in outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Nelson Labs serves over 3,800 customers across 14 facilities in the United States, Mexico, Asia and Europe. We have a comprehensive array of over 800 laboratory tests supporting our customers from initial product development and sterilization validation, through regulatory approval and ongoing product testing for sterility, safety and quality assurance. We are regarded as a best-in-class partner with a strong track record of collaborating with customers to solve complex issues. Safeguarding Global Health - with every test we complete.

Media Contact
SOTERA HEALTH and STERIGENICS:
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer
kgibbs@soterahealth.com

 




