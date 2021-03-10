Vaisala Corporation’s conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 87,100 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 28 key employees participating in the Share-based incentive plan 2018 under the terms and conditions of the plan. Of these shares, 4,000 were conveyed to the President and CEO Kai Öistämö and 13,850 to the previous President and CEO Kjell Forsén. In addition, 11,520 shares were conveyed to Kjell Forsén related to the Share-based incentive plan 2019–2021 and 2,764 shares related to the Share-based incentive plan 2020–2022 under the terms and conditions of the plans.

The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on June 3, 2020.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 335,655.

